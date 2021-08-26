Gillian Sturgeon: Charges against first minister’s sister dropped after alleged domestic incident

Charges against Nicola Sturgeon’s sister Gillian have been dropped following an alleged domestic incident.

Gillian Sturgeon, 46, was arrested on Wednesday August 11 after police had been called to an incident at a property in Kilwinning, Ayrshire, on Saturday August 7.

A 50-year-old man was also arrested in connection with the incident.

Both Ms Sturgeon and the man were charged and released on an undertaking to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court at a later date, and a report was sent to the procurator fiscal.

Case remains open for possible review

Although the charges have now been dropped, the case remains open as both complainers have a right to ask for a review.

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “This matter remains live for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981.

“In order to protect any future proceedings and to preserve the rights of the complainers, the Crown will not comment at this stage.”