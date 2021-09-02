Scotland records most daily Covid deaths in six months as more than 6,000 new cases are confirmed

Scotland has recorded 6,400 new cases of Covid on Thursday, as well as its highest daily increase in deaths for six months.

Public health officials say 11.1% of tests that reported results were positive, down slightly on Wednesday’s positivity rate.

A further 17 deaths were announced, the highest daily increase in six months, taking the death toll amongst people who recently tested positive to 8,144.

The increase in deaths is the most recorded in Scotland since March 1, when the government said 20 people had died from coronavirus.

Nicola Sturgeon raised concern about growing pressure on the NHS in Scotland on Wednesday as Covid cases continued to increase substantially.

She warned Scots the days and weeks to come would be crucial as the government monitored data on how the virus was spreading.

Medics are currently treating 624 in hospital who have the virus, down five on Wednesday’s figure.

A further fall was also recorded in intensive care patients, with 55 critically unwell with the virus.

To date 4,111,513 people have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine while 3,699,250 have had a second jab.

Of the 6,4000 new cases, 773 are in Tayside and Fife – with Dundee reporting 195 new cases.

Fife has had the highest rise, with 403 new infections in the Kingdom. Angus has 96 new cases and Perth and Kinross 79.