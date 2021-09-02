Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
News

Scotland records most daily Covid deaths in six months as more than 6,000 new cases are confirmed

By Alasdair Clark
September 2 2021, 3.10pm Updated: September 2 2021, 3.11pm
A further 17 deaths were recorded in Scotland on Thursday.
A further 17 deaths were recorded in Scotland on Thursday.

Scotland has recorded 6,400 new cases of Covid on Thursday, as well as its highest daily increase in deaths for six months.

Public health officials say 11.1% of tests that reported results were positive, down slightly on Wednesday’s positivity rate.

A further 17 deaths were announced, the highest daily increase in six months, taking the death toll amongst people who recently tested positive to 8,144.

The increase in deaths is the most recorded in Scotland since March 1, when the government said 20 people had died from coronavirus.

Nicola Sturgeon raised concern about growing pressure on the NHS in Scotland on Wednesday as Covid cases continued to increase substantially.

She warned Scots the days and weeks to come would be crucial as the government monitored data on how the virus was spreading.

Medics are currently treating 624 in hospital who have the virus, down five on Wednesday’s figure.

A further fall was also recorded in intensive care patients, with 55 critically unwell with the virus.

To date 4,111,513 people have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine while 3,699,250 have had a second jab.

Of the 6,4000 new cases, 773 are in Tayside and Fife – with Dundee reporting 195 new cases.

Fife has had the highest rise, with 403 new infections in the Kingdom. Angus has 96 new cases and Perth and Kinross 79.

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier