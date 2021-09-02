Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics / Scottish politics

Vaccine passports Scotland: Over 50% of readers back Nicola Sturgeon’s scheme

By Alasdair Clark
September 2 2021, 7.32pm Updated: September 2 2021, 7.42pm
Readers backed the plan in our poll
Over 50% of readers in Tayside and Fife have said they supported the introduction of vaccine passports in Scotland by Nicola Sturgeon.

Asked by The Courier if they supported the scheme, which the First Minister announced on Wednesday, 50% said yes.

Meanwhile, a further 15% said they would support the introduction of a vaccine certification system for a short period of time.

The showed 31% opposed the move, which is to be debated by MSPs in Holyrood next week the First Minister said.

If approved, the scheme would be introduced at the end of September and will require people to show proof they have been vaccinated against coronavirus to access certain venues.

Nicola Sturgeon said the government had decided to introduce the system at nightclubs as well as events of certain sizes.

But football bosses have expressed concern about “unintended consequences”, of the scheme being introduced at football grounds.

The government said a vaccine passport would be required at all events with 10,000 people or more, including football matches.

The SFA said it had raised concerns about the “considerable unintended consequences” of implementing a certification process without sufficient time or IT infrastructure in place.

Tony Cochrane, who owns several nightclubs in Dundee, said he also had concerns about the speed of the scheme’s introduction.

“In England they gave just over 10 weeks notice. They announced it in mid July that it wasn’t going to be imposed until, I think, mid-October.

Where does Nicola Sturgeon want to introduce Covid vaccine passports? Nightclubs and adult entertainment venues Unseated indoor live events with more than 500 people in the audience Unseated outdoor live events with more than 4,000 people in the audience Any event which has more than 10,000 people in attendance.

“Here we’ve decided to be the first place in Britain to have vaccine passports but the last to tell people.

“And that’s going to make it impossible for a lot of people to comply,” he wrote in The Courier.

OPINION: Who’s right on vaccine passports? A nightclub boss or a mum desperate for normality

