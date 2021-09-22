A new home for the Evening Telegraph online – is now live!

We are excited to announce a new home for The Tele content online, with a bigger and better website in partnership with The Courier.

We have spoken to many readers, and they told us they valued content from both sites but said it made more sense to find it all in one place.

Our newspaper, published six days a week remains an important part of The Courier and the Evening Telegraph brand, with our dedicated team producing the papers that our readers love and rely on every day.

We have our expanded newsroom and will serve our local communities by delivering live news updated as it happens, plus exclusive content written just for you by our

dedicated teams of local reporters.

Explore the best food from our regions, take a trip down memory lane with our Past Times team, and get all the best football analysis and insight direct from our dedicated team of sports reporters.

We have also found new ways of telling our stories online, from exclusive in-depth

investigations through to full-length documentaries and podcasts.

The very best of The Tele online is now online at The Courier website and we look forward to welcoming you to our new online home.

To find out more about our exciting new website and what it means for you, please click here.