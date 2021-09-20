Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
News

Martin Compston fronts new campaign to combat drug deaths in Scotland

By Alasdair Clark
September 20 2021, 6.00am Updated: September 20 2021, 9.02am
Actor Martin Compston
Martin Compston will front the ads which aim to combat drug deaths

Scottish actor Martin Compston is to front a new ad campaign to combat the number of drug deaths in Scotland.

The new ads were launched today on television and online in an effort to promote intervention when someone experiences a drug overdose.

Scots are being encouraged to learn how to spot the signs of an overdose and step in to save lives by using the opioid reversal medication nalaxone.

The campaign encourages the public to order the freely available medication which can buy time for those experiencing an overdose before emergency crews arrive.

Opioids, which include drugs like heroin, were implicated in 90% of Scotland’s 1,339 drug related deaths in 2020.

The new campaign goes live today.

The ads are the latest phase in a national campaign under the banner We Can Prevent Drug Deaths, and will return until November.

Voiced by Scottish actor Martin Compston, the campaign is backed up by a dedicated website where people can learn more about recognising overdoses and what to do, as well as accessing further information on naloxone and how it can be ordered.

David Liddell, CEO, of Scottish Drugs Forum said the significant campaign was not online about preventing drug deaths but also tackling the stigma associated with people who have a drug problem.

Naloxone can come in the form of a Prenoxad injection or Nyxoid nasal spray. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
The campaign will educate people on how nalaxone can be used.

He added: “The public health emergency around drug related deaths in Scotland has continued partly because of that stigma.

“The investment in this high-profile campaign by government is a clear indicator of a change in public attitudes and the government has shown leadership on this.

“SDF have been delighted to shape this campaign and to deliver it across Scotland.”

Kirsten Horsburgh Strategic Co-ordinator in Drug Death Prevention at Scottish Drugs Forum says: “We are delighted to have this national campaign that promotes practical steps anyone can take to reducing drug-related deaths.

“Time is of the essence when someone becomes unresponsive after an overdose and can be crucial in terms of avoiding death or serious brain injury.

The TV ad.

“We need everyone to be able to recognise an overdose, intervene and call 999.

“Naloxone helps buy the person time while waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

“If a person is not breathing or there is not enough oxygen supply to the brain then that person is obviously in very real danger. We encourage everyone to visit www.stopthedeaths.com to learn more and to carry naloxone.”

Dundee councillor first in line for naloxone training as new campaign launches to cut drugs deaths

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier