Tuesday, September 21st 2021
News

Missing Carson Shephard, 7, is found ‘safe and well’

A seven-year-old boy who was reported missing has been traced by police.
By David Mackay
September 20 2021, 6.35am Updated: September 20 2021, 12.46pm
Photo of David Mackay
Carson Shephard has been located by police. Photo: Shutterstock
Carson Shephard has been located by police. Photo: Shutterstock

A seven-year-old boy who was reported missing has been traced by police.

Concerns grew about the welfare of Carson Shephard after he was last seen at about 7.20pm on Sunday in New Cumnock in Ayrshire.

Locals joined an overnight search which also involved a police helicopter, sniffer dogs and the fire service’s water unit.

However, police have now confirmed the youngster has been traced “safe and well”. 

