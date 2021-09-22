Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Stagecoach bus services could be ‘brought to halt’ in strike action

Stagecoach bus routes across the Highlands, Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth could be brought to a halt in the autumn if workers vote for strike action.
By David Mackay
September 22 2021, 11.03am Updated: September 22 2021, 1.59pm
Photo of David Mackay
Stagecoach employees are being balloted about strike action. Photo: Shaun Flannery Photography Ltd
Stagecoach employees are being balloted about strike action. Photo: Shaun Flannery Photography Ltd

Stagecoach bus routes across the Highlands, Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth could be brought to a halt in the autumn if workers vote for strike action.

Unite union members are being balloted about industrial action in a dispute about pay.

The bus operator runs some of the busiest routes in the north-east and Highlands with passengers using them for vital links between major cities.

However, rural communities also depend on the services to provide valuable and lifeline links to larger towns and cities.

What is the Stagecoach dispute about?

Unite says it is balloting its 1,500 Stagecoach members about possible strike action to try and get a “fair” pay settlement for workers – demanding a 3.8% increase.

The ballot covers the depot in Inverness and wider Highland area but not Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray. Other areas included are Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth as well as Dumfries, Ayr and Cumbernauld.

It says the bus operator has made a below-inflation offer to workers – blaming the effect of the Covid pandemic.

Services across the Highlands as well as Dundee, Fife, Perth and Angus could be affected by the strike. Photo: Stagecoach

However, the union has cited the group’s latest accounts, which show the firm made an annual profit of £58.4million while describing the company as “extremely profitable”.

Stagecoach has benefitted from Scottish Government funding schemes through the pandemic to keep lifeline routes on the road.

Dougie Maguire, Unite’s regional coordinator, says workers who have been on the frontline through Covid lockdowns are “infuriated” by the operator’s stance.

He said: “If Stagecoach do not come to their senses, then many of the nation’s major bus routes will grind to a halt if our members vote for industrial action.

“Remote local communities and showcase events such as the Cop26 climate change conference will be severely disrupted.

“This will be solely down to the group’s point blank refusal to make our members a fair pay offer.

“The solution is simple – give our members the pay rise they deserve or face widespread industrial disruption.”

What have Stagecoach said?

Stagecoach have blamed national union bosses for stoking tensions amid “positive” discussions with local representatives.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach in Scotland said: “Local people who depend on buses to get to work and access public services, as well as local businesses struggling to recover from the pandemic, will be extremely angry at the threat of completely unnecessary disruption to their bus services.

“The comments by the union at national level do not reflect the continuing positive discussions that we are having with local Unite representatives as we jointly work towards agreeing pay deals.

“The threat of strike action is even more puzzling as we have already agreed a pay package with Unite covering members in several other parts of Scotland and they remain happy with the deal. In addition, union representatives have recommended their members accept the package that we have offered in the west of Scotland.”

Bus passenger numbers 30% down compared to pre-pandemic

The company said falling passengers numbers resulting from the pandemic have created extreme difficulties for the industry.

Bosses say fares are “significantly short” of what is needed just to cover day-to-day costs of running services and that investment in “new greener vehicles” is also being impacted.

The spokesperson said: “We are committed to offering good packages for our people that reflect the local economic conditions, the varying costs of running services and the level of passenger journeys. The focus should be on protecting both the jobs of our people and the long-term sustainability of vital public transport services for the local community.

“Separate pay discussions are taking place in different parts of the country and are at different stages. We have put fair offers to Unite in these locations and we very much remain open to continuing discussions with the union to reach agreement.”

Xplore Dundee offers boost to late-night revellers as bus operator makes timetable changes

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier