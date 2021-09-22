Scotland reports highest daily Covid death toll since March

Scotland has recorded its highest daily Covid-19 death toll since early March after 31 people were reported to have died in the last 24 hours.

Scottish Government figures show a total of 8,427 people have now died after recently testing positive for coronavirus.

Last week also saw the highest figure in six months amid a big rise in cases in recent weeks, though First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the situation may be improving.

Two of the deaths have been registered in Dundee with one each in Fife and Perth and Kinross.

Nearly 3,600 new infections have also been reported, with 82 people currently in intensive care and 1,076 in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19.

Covid cases are now falling quite sharply in Scotland – thanks to everyone whose efforts have helped get them on a downward track. But they remain high, so please stick with all the measures we know make a difference – vaccines, tests, face coverings, ventilation, hand hygiene. https://t.co/ZuFpMIgdmm — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) September 21, 2021

The test positivity rate in Scotland now stands at 7.8%, according to the latest data.

Of the new cases, 155 are in Dundee while Fife’s Covid case tally has increased by 306.

The latest results also include 123 new cases in Perth and Kinross and 86 in Angus.

The seven-day case rates, which hit a record high in Fife last week, have fallen significantly in recent days.

In Dundee the rate now stands at 522 per 100,000 people, down from over 800 on September 10.

In Fife it now stands at 511 per 100,000, down from 850 earlier this month.

It comes after more details were confirmed on Tuesday about the introduction of Covid-19 vaccine passports in Scotland.