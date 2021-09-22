Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland reports highest daily Covid death toll since March

By Jake Keith
September 22 2021, 3.04pm Updated: September 22 2021, 6.28pm
Covid-19 cases are still high in Scotland
Scotland has recorded its highest daily Covid-19 death toll since early March after 31 people were reported to have died in the last 24 hours.

Scottish Government figures show a total of 8,427 people have now died after recently testing positive for coronavirus.

Last week also saw the highest figure in six months amid a big rise in cases in recent weeks, though First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the situation may be improving.

Two of the deaths have been registered in Dundee with one each in Fife and Perth and Kinross.

Nearly 3,600 new infections have also been reported, with 82 people currently in intensive care and 1,076 in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19.

The test positivity rate in Scotland now stands at 7.8%, according to the latest data.

Of the new cases, 155 are in Dundee while Fife’s Covid case tally has increased by 306.

The latest results also include 123 new cases in Perth and Kinross and 86 in Angus.

The seven-day case rates, which hit a record high in Fife last week, have fallen significantly in recent days.

In Dundee the rate now stands at 522 per 100,000 people, down from over 800 on September 10.

In Fife it now stands at 511 per 100,000, down from 850 earlier this month.

It comes after more details were confirmed on Tuesday about the introduction of Covid-19 vaccine passports in Scotland.

