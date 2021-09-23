Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid Scotland: Highest daily death toll since February recorded

By Jake Keith
September 23 2021, 6.43pm Updated: September 23 2021, 6.43pm
Scotland is now seeing the highest daily Covid deaths reported since February 2021

Scotland has recorded its highest daily Covid-19 death toll since winter after 37 more people died following a positive test.

Scottish Government statistics show it is the biggest daily increase since February 24, when 47 people died from the virus.

It is the second day in a row that the number of deaths has been above 30.

It means 8,464 people have now died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus.

Despite this, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been eager to stress that cases are now falling – after they began to rise significantly in mid-August.

Five of the new deaths have been registered in Dundee with one each in Angus and Fife, and none in Perth and Kinross.

More than 4,000 new infections have also been reported, with 86 people currently in intensive care and 1,057 in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19.

The test positivity rate in Scotland now stands at 8%, according to the latest data.

Of the new cases, 135 are in Dundee and 309 in Fife.

The latest results also include 123 new cases in Perth and Kinross and 48 in Angus.

In Dundee the seven-day case rate now stands at 612 per 100,000 people, down from more than 800 two weeks ago.

In Fife it now stands at 593 per 100,000, which is also down from more than 800.

Earlier this week, it emerged that staff in some care homes are being sacked if they refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19 – leading to union fears about worker shortages.

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts

