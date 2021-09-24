Firefighters tackle house blaze near Methil school

One person has been treated by paramedics as firefighters tackle a house blaze in Methil.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that three appliances have been sent to the scene on Wellesley Road, near Aberhill Primary School.

It is understood the fire is affecting a block of flats, with one woman treated by medics from the Scottish Ambulance Service at the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.05am on Friday to reports of a house fire on Wellesley Road, Aberhill, Methil.

“Operations control mobilised three appliances to the scene, where crews remain in attendance.

“One female casualty has been handed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”