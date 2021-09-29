Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Alan Taylor: New image of missing Dundee man whose car was found at Glencoe

By Alasdair Clark
September 29 2021, 12.23pm Updated: September 29 2021, 12.32pm
Alan has been missing for three weeks

A new image of missing Dundee man Alan Taylor has been released – three weeks after he was last seen.

Police searching for the 57-year-old believe he may be in the Glencoe area after his car was found there.

A clearer photo of Mr Taylor (above) has now been issued, with police inquiries suggesting he may have been dressed in camouflage clothing when he went missing.

Car found in Three Sisters layby

Mr Taylor is described as around 5ft 7in and of slim build, with short greying hair and glasses.

He was last seen on Wednesday September 8 on South Tay Street, Dundee. He was reported missing on Tuesday September 21.

His car, a grey Fiat Punto with registration number TN07 OWK, was discovered in the Three Sisters layby.

Public appeal to trace missing man

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen Alan or knows of his whereabouts to get in touch.

“Also, anyone who was at The Three Sisters around September 9 and may have seen Alan is urged to contact police.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 1374 of September 21.”

