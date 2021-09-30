Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Covid-19 patient died during NHS 24’s ‘unreasonable’ delay in calling for ambulance

By Jake Keith
September 30 2021, 10.58am Updated: September 30 2021, 10.58am
Staff at an NHS 24 contact centre (stock image).

Bosses at NHS 24 have apologised after a watchdog found a Covid-19 patient in Scotland died during an “unreasonable” delay in calling an ambulance.

The patient was struggling with breathlessness when their partner called the free hotline, having tested positive for the virus a week earlier.

They were on hold for 20 minutes before eventually reaching an operator, who then spent another half an hour asking questions.

During the conversation the call handler repeatedly asked to speak to the patient, whose area of residence has not been disclosed, to take information directly from them.

This was despite the caller answering for them because they were struggling to speak and confused, the Scottish Public Service Ombudsman (SPSO) found.

Procedures ‘not fit for purpose’

An ambulance was eventually called by the operator but, by the time paramedics arrived, the patient had stopped breathing and could not be resuscitated.

The industry watchdog has ordered NHS 24 to apologise for the failings and has called the wait the patient faced “unreasonable”.

It says the call handler was following the correct protocols laid out but that these were “not fit for purpose”.

The SPSO also says that is breathlessness is the primary symptom, there should be a clear escalation route to a medically trained clinician.

We have fully reviewed and accepted the recommendations from the report and amended our processes

In a statement provided to The Courier, Dr Laura Ryan, NHS24‘s medical director, said: “NHS 24 has been in touch with the family and have offered our sincerest apologies for their loss.

“We have fully reviewed and accepted the recommendations from the SPSO report and amended our processes in line with these recommendations.

“All clinical advice which is provided by NHS 24, is continuously reviewed by clinical subject matter experts and processes are updated as required. All calls to NHS 24 also have input from a senior clinician.”

The SPSO ruling said: “We considered it unreasonable for the second call to have lasted 30 minutes before an ambulance was called.

Protocol led to delay in patient’s care

“We noted that the call handler was following the protocol correctly, but were of the view that if the protocol took 30 minutes to establish that an emergency response was required, it was not fit for purpose.

“We considered that rigid following of the protocol led to a delay in obtaining medical attention.”

However, another complaint about advice given during an initial call to 111 a few days before has not been upheld.

NHS 24 offers “urgent care and assessment” for all injuries and illness that are not life-threatening or limb-threatening.

Earlier this month it was revealed the organisation plans to create more than 300 jobs with a new contact centre in Dundee.

Visiting rules for patients at Tayside hospitals relaxed

Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier