Scotland records 35 new Covid deaths as John Swinney says vaccine passport will drive jab uptake

New figures show a further 35 deaths from Covid in Scotland on Thursday, with the Scottish Government announcing 2,911 new positive cases.

Data from public health officials also shows 998 people with coronavirus are receiving treatment in hospitals in Scotland, down 22 on Wednesday’s figure.

A total of 74 patients are in intensive care with the virus, an increase of three. The daily test positivity rate is 6.7%, down from 7.6% the previous day.

The 35 new deaths mean the death toll under this measure, which includes people who recently tested positive, stands at 8,614.

But separate data published Wednesday, which shows the number of deaths where coronavirus was both confirmed and suspected, suggest the true death toll is closer to 11,000.

The National Records of Scotland figures this week show that the seven-day rolling death toll last week was the highest it had been since February.

Scottish Government figures also show 4,189,701 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination and 3,837,689 have received their second dose.

The new vaccine passport scheme is set to come into force Friday, with Deputy First Minister John Swinney saying he hopes it would further drive up vaccination rates.

Mr Swinney told MSPs that allowing people to show proof of a negative test as opposed to their vaccine status could undermine the scheme.

He said: “We are wrestling with questions on balance, because there is never a crystal clear position to be adopted.”

Vaccine passport scheme to come into force

He added: “The benefits of concentrating the scheme on a purpose of increasing vaccine take-up rates would be potentially undermined by an alternative route of testing evidence being demonstrated.”

Thursday also saw the furlough scheme come to an end, with figures showing the government paid the salaries of over 11.6 million people since the scheme was introduced.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he was proud of the scheme, which has cost around £70 billion, as he insisted now was the right time to draw it to a close.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said the scheme is believed to have saved around 2 million jobs.

“I think it’s done an enormous amount to shield our economy and our society from the worst of Covid,” Mr Clarke said on Thursday.