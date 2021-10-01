Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How to find and download the new Covid Scotland vaccine passport app

By Saskia Harper
October 1 2021, 11.59am Updated: October 1 2021, 12.11pm

People across Scotland have reported problems trying to download the new Covid vaccine passport app.

It launched on Thursday night, with legal enforcement coming into effect on Monday, October 18.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to download the app to your smartphone.

Where can I find the Covid vaccine passport app in Scotland?

You can download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play for Android.

If you want to search for it on the Apple App Store,  search ‘Covid Status Scotland’.

To search for the app on the Google Play Store, go with ‘Scot NHS’.

It is the fifth option listed, as pictured below on desktop.

On Thursday, Scots struggling to use the new status app took to social media to express their frustration.

The Scottish Government said the problems were likely due to a high number of people trying to use it.

A spokesperson said: “Some people may be experiencing issues which are likely to be caused by extremely high initial traffic and a large number of users trying to access the app at once.

“We advise people whose data is not found to try again a couple of hours later.”

