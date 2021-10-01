How to find and download the new Covid Scotland vaccine passport app

People across Scotland have reported problems trying to download the new Covid vaccine passport app.

It launched on Thursday night, with legal enforcement coming into effect on Monday, October 18.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to download the app to your smartphone.

Where can I find the Covid vaccine passport app in Scotland?

You can download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play for Android.

If you want to search for it on the Apple App Store, search ‘Covid Status Scotland’.

To search for the app on the Google Play Store, go with ‘Scot NHS’.

It is the fifth option listed, as pictured below on desktop.

On Thursday, Scots struggling to use the new status app took to social media to express their frustration.

The Scottish Government said the problems were likely due to a high number of people trying to use it.

A spokesperson said: “Some people may be experiencing issues which are likely to be caused by extremely high initial traffic and a large number of users trying to access the app at once.

“We advise people whose data is not found to try again a couple of hours later.”