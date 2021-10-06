‘It’s time for action’: MSP proposes new law for dog thefts in Scotland

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee-based MSP pushing for a new law to tackle dog thefts is urging local owners to get behind his plans.

North East list MSP Maurice Golden wants to launch a private members’ bill in Holyrood to create a specific offence for dog abduction.

He claims it would see the penalty for stealing a pet increased.

The official consultation period is expected to begin next year, but the Scottish Conservatives MSP wants dog-lovers to help shape the new law.

‘Dogs are part of the family’

He said: “The wheels are now turning on this vital legislation and I want as many local constituents to get involved as possible.

“Pet theft is a problem all over Scotland, but Dundee has had a number of cases in the last year and it’s time for action.

“This private members’ bill would recognise that.

“When a dog is stolen, it’s not simply the theft of an item or household commodity.

“Dogs are part of the family, their value goes well beyond simply financial worth, and for some people their dog is far-and-away the most important thing in their life.

“That’s why we need a specific crime of pet abduction, so that those convicted can be punished in accordance with the gravity of the act they commit.”

If nothing else, it will serve as a serious deterrent to those considering such a despicable act.”

Mr Golden added: “Since the pandemic, we know more people have bought pets which has pushed prices up.

“That has made dog theft a more appealing avenue for criminals.

“We have to react and, if nothing else, it will serve as a serious deterrent to those considering such a despicable act.”

Earlier this week police confirmed they were investigating the alleged theft of a puppy from a Perth home.

Meanwhile, in March police were called to Baxter Park after a number of attempted thefts, while a dog was also snatched elsewhere in the city.

Earlier this year it was estimated that dog thefts had increased by 170% since the introduction of lockdown rules.

However, no official data on the issue exists in Scotland.

Mr Golden hopes a new law would also lead to the recording of more offences, better regulation of breeding and sales and the bringing together of various microchip databases.

Owen Sharp, chief executive of Dogs Trust, says the fact that so many dogs are stolen is “absolutely heartbreaking”.

He added: “Any action to urgently tackle this issue is a step in the right direction.

“We strongly welcome Maurice’s bill to introduce a new dog theft offence in Scotland.

“I hope this will lead to consistent, fair and proportionate punishments that serve as a real deterrent to thieves.”