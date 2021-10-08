Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andy Murray ‘back in the good books’ as lost wedding ring is found

By Katy Scott
October 8 2021, 8.52am Updated: October 8 2021, 8.52am
Andy Murray confirmed this wedding ring had been returned on Friday.

After losing his wedding ring and shoes at the Indian Well Masters, Andy Murray has confirmed he is “back in the good books” as they were safely returned to him.

The tennis star took to Instagram on Thursday after he lost his “smelly” shoes in California, having left them to air underneath his car overnight.

“It has been like 39 degrees so my tennis shoes are pretty damp, sweaty and smelly basically,” he told his 1.7 million Instagram followers on Thursday.

As he cannot wear his wedding ring during matches, Andy normally ties the band to his tennis shoes.

However, he had forgotten to remove the ring before leaving the shoes under his car.

When he returned to find them the following day, the shoes — and the wedding ring — were gone.

‘Back in the good books’

The Scottish tennis player said he did not notice the ring was gone until his physiotherapist asked where it was the next morning.

Luckily, Andy confirmed both the shoes and the wedding ring been returned to him on Friday morning and thanked his fans for their help.

He posted his thanks on Instagram, looking thrilled to be “back in the good books” with wife Kim Sears.

He said: “Huge thanks for all the messages and also to everyone for sharing the story about the shoes and the wedding ring.

“I had to make a few calls today and chat to the security at the hotel and have a little update for everyone.”

The three-time Grand Slam champion then holds up his shoes and inhales deeply.

“Would you believe it,” he said.

“They still absolutely stink, but the shoes are back, the wedding ring is back, and I’m back in the good books.”

Andy married his long-term partner Kim Sears on 11 April 2015 at Dunblane Cathedral in his home town. They have been together since 2005.

The couple live in Oxshott, Surrey with their four children.

