Andy Murray ‘back in the good books’ as lost wedding ring is found

After losing his wedding ring and shoes at the Indian Well Masters, Andy Murray has confirmed he is “back in the good books” as they were safely returned to him.

The tennis star took to Instagram on Thursday after he lost his “smelly” shoes in California, having left them to air underneath his car overnight.

“It has been like 39 degrees so my tennis shoes are pretty damp, sweaty and smelly basically,” he told his 1.7 million Instagram followers on Thursday.

As he cannot wear his wedding ring during matches, Andy normally ties the band to his tennis shoes.

However, he had forgotten to remove the ring before leaving the shoes under his car.

When he returned to find them the following day, the shoes — and the wedding ring — were gone.

‘Back in the good books’

The Scottish tennis player said he did not notice the ring was gone until his physiotherapist asked where it was the next morning.

Luckily, Andy confirmed both the shoes and the wedding ring been returned to him on Friday morning and thanked his fans for their help.

He posted his thanks on Instagram, looking thrilled to be “back in the good books” with wife Kim Sears.

He said: “Huge thanks for all the messages and also to everyone for sharing the story about the shoes and the wedding ring.

“I had to make a few calls today and chat to the security at the hotel and have a little update for everyone.”

The three-time Grand Slam champion then holds up his shoes and inhales deeply.

“Would you believe it,” he said.

“They still absolutely stink, but the shoes are back, the wedding ring is back, and I’m back in the good books.”

Andy married his long-term partner Kim Sears on 11 April 2015 at Dunblane Cathedral in his home town. They have been together since 2005.

The couple live in Oxshott, Surrey with their four children.