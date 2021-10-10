Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid: 7 countries left on Scotland’s travel red list from Monday

By Alasdair Clark
October 10 2021, 3.38pm Updated: October 10 2021, 3.58pm
Changes will come into force on Monday

Just seven countries will remain on Scotland’s Covid travel red list from Monday, with the government removing the stricter rules for 47 destinations including Mexico.

South Africa and Thailand are among the nearly 50 countries removed from the international travel red list from October 11.

Arrivals from Costa Rica and South Africa will also avoid the more strict rules international travellers from red list countries are subjected to in order to limit the spread of coronavirus.

This includes hotel quarantine, which currently comes at a cost of over £2,000 after passengers arrive in Scotland or elsewhere in the UK from a red list country.

Covid travel red list

Other changes will allow fully vaccinated travellers from non-red list countries like Spain to travel to Scotland without showing proof of a negative test or isolating.

Scotland will also align with the UK on post-arrival testing, with the government yet to set out what testing rules travellers will have to follow when they arrive.

Seven countries will remain on the Covid travel red-list, with Scots told not to make journeys to these locations without an essential reason – such as caring for a loved one.

Covid testing at an airport
Testing rules are expected to change in the coming weeks

Transport Secretary Graeme Dey said: “This change to travel restrictions recognises the success of the Scottish Government’s vaccination programme.

“It’s important we continue to exercise caution which is why a red list of countries will be retained, carefully monitored and updated following a review at regular intervals.

“We will not hesitate to reintroduce restrictions to protect public health in Scotland

– Graeme Dey

“If evidence and circumstances change, we will not hesitate to reintroduce restrictions to protect public health in Scotland.

“But the steps we are seeing now pave the way for growth in the travel and tourism sector who we have listened very carefully to and engaged with widely on throughout this difficult period.”

