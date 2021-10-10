Covid: 7 countries left on Scotland’s travel red list from Monday

An error occurred. Please try again.

Just seven countries will remain on Scotland’s Covid travel red list from Monday, with the government removing the stricter rules for 47 destinations including Mexico.

South Africa and Thailand are among the nearly 50 countries removed from the international travel red list from October 11.

Arrivals from Costa Rica and South Africa will also avoid the more strict rules international travellers from red list countries are subjected to in order to limit the spread of coronavirus.

This includes hotel quarantine, which currently comes at a cost of over £2,000 after passengers arrive in Scotland or elsewhere in the UK from a red list country.

Other changes will allow fully vaccinated travellers from non-red list countries like Spain to travel to Scotland without showing proof of a negative test or isolating.

Scotland will also align with the UK on post-arrival testing, with the government yet to set out what testing rules travellers will have to follow when they arrive.

Seven countries will remain on the Covid travel red-list, with Scots told not to make journeys to these locations without an essential reason – such as caring for a loved one.

Transport Secretary Graeme Dey said: “This change to travel restrictions recognises the success of the Scottish Government’s vaccination programme.

“It’s important we continue to exercise caution which is why a red list of countries will be retained, carefully monitored and updated following a review at regular intervals.

“If evidence and circumstances change, we will not hesitate to reintroduce restrictions to protect public health in Scotland.

“But the steps we are seeing now pave the way for growth in the travel and tourism sector who we have listened very carefully to and engaged with widely on throughout this difficult period.”