No Police Scotland officers sacked despite 245 sexual misconduct complaints

Despite hundreds of complaints of sexual misconduct against Police Scotland officers and special constables none were dismissed from duty, it has been revealed.

Some 245 complaints have been registered against 116 police officers in Scotland, a freedom of information request revealed.

Other data showed that since 2016 there were 64 claims of sexual assault against Police Officers in Scotland.

Two of these allegations were upheld while 39 were dismissed. 14 investigations are ongoing, the data showed.

The Channel 4 Dispatches programme discovered no officers were dismissed by the force as a result.

Cops on Trial: Dispatches will air tonight, fronted by reporter Ellie Flynn, raising the prospect that serving police officers remain on duty despite misconduct claims.

It comes in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard by Met Police officer Wayne Couzens, whom colleagues had nicknamed “the rapist”.

Couzens was given a whole life order, with the court hearing he used his status as a police officer to kidnap Sarah Everard before killing her.

The Channel 4 programme will also examine claims of domestic abuse against police officers, speaking to a Scottish woman, Annie, the former partner of Police Scotland officer PC Fraser Ross.

Annie was subjected to abuse by Ross during their six-year relationship, with the officer convicted of four counts of assault earlier this year.

He would say: ‘I would love to kill you’.” Annie

Resigning after his conviction before a disciplinary process could be held by the force, Ross was able to keep his pension.

Speaking about the abuse she faced, Annie tells the programme: “I had bruising that would be round my wrists all up my arms, my ribs, he headbutted me.

“I had some kind of concussion, one of the occasions. He would say: ‘I would love to kill you’.”

Police Scotland ‘no powers’ to stop officers resigning before misconduct probes

Police Scotland said Ross’s conduct “fell far below” the standards expected, but insisted it had no power to prevent officers resigning before disciplinary processes can be held.

A spokesman for the force said: “Had Fraser Ross remained a serving officer, his actions would have been considered for gross misconduct proceedings at the conclusion of the criminal matters.”

Responding to the data, Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: “Police Scotland demands the highest levels of integrity from our officers and staff and when someone fails to meet this standard we take the appropriate action.

“We have no ability under current conduct regulations to prevent an officer from resigning.

“Our officers will carry out a thorough investigation into any complaint, irrespective of who the offender is.

“Sexism, misogyny and discrimination of any kind are deplorable and unacceptable. They have no place in policing.

Progress made but more work to do, senior police officer says

“Progress has been made but there remains much work to do.”

“Female officers of all ranks have long warned of the problems of misogyny and sexual misconduct within Police Scotland.

Scottish Conservative MSP Russell Findlay, the party’s Shadow Minister for Community Safety, said the majority of officers are appalled by those who tarnish their good reputation.

Too often, they are met with a PR response to close ranks and protect Police Scotland’s image rather than an honest admission Russell Findlay MSP

But he said they should also be frustrated at how sexual misconduct complaints are dealt with.

“Too often, they are met with a PR response to close ranks and protect Police Scotland’s image rather than an honest admission of there being any problem and fixing it.

“It is shocking that so many Police Scotland officers have been accused of sexual wrongdoing but have apparently not been held to account,” he said.

Cops on Trial: Dispatches airs October 11 at 10pm.