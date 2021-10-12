Q&A: How Dundee woman built global fitness brand in Dubai

An error occurred. Please try again.

When native Dundonian Lyndsay Doran was unable to find good quality athleisure wear for women, she decided to do something about it.

In 2019, Lyndsay – who now lives in Dubai – set up luxury fitness brand L’Couture.

As she and her all-female team prepare to open a second retail store, Lyndsay tells The Courier about her passion for fitness, challenges launching the brand, and what she misses most about her hometown of Dundee.

What is L’Couture and why did you decide to launch it?

I’ve always been extremely passionate about fashion and a consciously athletic and active person.

I wanted a luxury fitness brand aimed at empowering women at the gym, at home and everywhere in between. And a unique product delivering both quality fabric and fit.

I felt it was unavailable in the market, so I took matters into my own hands and designed it myself.

Ranges include Instagrammable sports and shapewear designed to hold everything in place during even tough workouts, seamless options and stylish, feminine loungewear.

What role do fitness and wellness play in your life?

A huge part. I train five to six times a week. If I don’t work out, it massively impacts my mood. It’s so important for both physical and mental health.

How has your upbringing in Dundee influenced your life and business?

I really enjoyed my childhood and growing up in Dundee. I lived on Clepington Road with my parents and older brother. I’m so grateful for my incredible and supportive family.

However I have always been driven from a young age and knew I wanted to explore and experience life outside of Dundee and the UK.

What are the biggest differences between life in Dundee and life in Dubai?

For me, Dundee is all about home and family: Somewhere I can switch off from the hustle and bustle of the big city and enjoy quality family time.

The weather is different for sure!

I find Dubai a very motivating city to live in. I take inspiration from my surroundings and put this into all L’Couture designs.

How does it feel seeing how far the company has come?

I am incredibly grateful and proud of how far L’Couture has come today!

We recently celebrated the brand’s second birthday and in two years we have launched a global website and hosted events in Dubai, Miami, LA and London.

We’ve also opened our first ever retail store, with our second opening in Dubai next month.

It’s been a rollercoaster ride of ups and downs but I wouldn’t change anything.

What are some of the biggest challenges you’ve encountered?

Covid was obviously a huge challenge for L’Couture operationally, as it was for so many brands.

From being unable to travel to factories, delays in production and shipping, to Dubai’s strict lockdown with imposed curfews – none of it was easy!

However, we were in a fortunate position as everyone was focusing on wellness and prioritising home workouts so there was still a real demand for athleisurewear.

Thankfully we seem to be out the other side now.

To see all our product on the shop floor and experiencing my vision coming to life is a dream come true.

And, finally, what do you miss most about Dundee?

I miss the super friendly and funny people there.

I also miss the food, especially good, traditional fish and chips!