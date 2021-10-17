Tired all the time? Experts share 6 top tips to stave off winter tiredness

An error occurred. Please try again.

As the days begin to shorten and the temperature drops, you might be feeling more tired than usual.

And it’s no wonder, with northern parts of Scotland getting some of the least sunshine during winter in the UK.

If you’re finding it harder to get out of bed in the mornings, you’re not alone.

To help, our experts are bringing you their top tips to stave off the dreaded winter tiredness and ensure you can maintain energy all year round.

Let there be light

As the days become shorter, your sleep and waking cycles may become disrupted.

The lack of sunlight means your brain produces more of a hormone called melatonin, which makes you sleepy.

To help regulate your melatonin levels, spend as much time outdoors in daylight as you can – make sure the blinds are open if you sit near a window whilst working.

And head outside during your lunch break if you can, to make the most of the crisp fresh air and sunlight.

Eat the right food

It’s important to get more vitamin D into your diet as our bodies are unable to create enough at this time of year.

The NHS recommends eating foods which are rich in the vitamin, including oily fish, red meat and fortified food, such as some fat spreads and breakfast cereals.

Another good way of introducing more vitamin D into your diet is by taking a daily supplement, say experts at Pro Plus.

Get moving

When you’re tired and running low on energy, the last thing you want is to venture out into the cold.

But you might be surprised how energetic you feel after taking daily physical activity.

If it’s too cold outside, or you don’t fancy running the dark, work out indoors.

Aim for the NHS guideline of at least 150 minutes of exercise per week.

Prioritise sleep

Getting enough sleep is vital for fighting off winter tiredness.

While it’s tempting to go into hibernation when winter hits, that sleepy feeling you get does not mean you should snooze for longer.

Aim for about eight hours of sleep a night and try to go to bed and get up at the same time every day.

Make sure your bedroom helps you feel relaxed and sleepy: Clear clutter, have comfortable, warm bedding. And turn off your phone and TV at least an hour before bed.

Try an energy enhancer

Whilst a healthy diet and plenty of rest can help fight fatigue, there are also times when you need an extra boost to get you through the day.

Thanks to its caffeine kick, Pro Plus Caffeine relieves the symptoms of fatigue and tiredness, helping you to feel more energised.

It contains the same amount of caffeine as a strong cup of coffee, helping to enhance cognitive functions, particularly alertness and concentration.

Unwind and destress

Are you feeling pressured to get everything done during the shorter daylight hours? If so, it may be contributing to your tiredness.

While there’s no quick fix for stress, there are some simple things you can do to help reduce it.

Many people find adding meditation, yoga, breathing exercises or mindfulness techniques into their day helps them to calm down and feel more relaxed and recharged.

Doing so before bed will help you unwind after a long, busy day.