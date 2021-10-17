Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Tired all the time? Experts share 6 top tips to stave off winter tiredness

By Saskia Harper
October 17 2021, 2.00pm

As the days begin to shorten and the temperature drops, you might be feeling more tired than usual.

And it’s no wonder, with northern parts of Scotland getting some of the least sunshine  during winter in the UK.

If you’re finding it harder to get out of bed in the mornings, you’re not alone.

To help, our experts are bringing you their top tips to stave off the dreaded winter tiredness and ensure you can maintain energy all year round.

Let there be light

As the days become shorter, your sleep and waking cycles may become disrupted.

The lack of sunlight means your brain produces more of a hormone called melatonin, which makes you sleepy.

Make the most of the sunlight during the day.

To help regulate your melatonin levels, spend as much time outdoors in daylight as you can – make sure the blinds are open if you sit near a window whilst working.

And head outside during your lunch break if you can, to make the most of the crisp fresh air and sunlight.

Eat the right food

It’s important to get more vitamin D into your diet as our bodies are unable to create enough at this time of year.

The NHS recommends eating foods which are rich in the vitamin, including oily fish, red meat and fortified food, such as some fat spreads and breakfast cereals.

Eating well can help improve energy through the day.

Another good way of introducing more vitamin D into your diet is by taking a daily supplement, say experts at Pro Plus.

Get moving

When you’re tired and running low on energy, the last thing you want is to venture out into the cold.

But you might be surprised how energetic you feel after taking daily physical activity.

Make sure to stay active, wherever possible.

If it’s too cold outside, or you don’t fancy running the dark, work out indoors.

Aim for the NHS guideline of at least 150 minutes of exercise per week.

Prioritise sleep

Getting enough sleep is vital for fighting off winter tiredness.

While it’s tempting to go into hibernation when winter hits, that sleepy feeling you get does not mean you should snooze for longer.

It’s important to make sleep a priority.

Aim for about eight hours of sleep a night and try to go to bed and get up at the same time every day.

Make sure your bedroom helps you feel relaxed and sleepy: Clear clutter, have comfortable, warm bedding. And turn off your phone and TV at least an hour before bed.

Try an energy enhancer

Whilst a healthy diet and plenty of rest can help fight fatigue, there are also times when you need an extra boost to get you through the day.

Thanks to its caffeine kick, Pro Plus Caffeine relieves the symptoms of fatigue and tiredness, helping you to feel more energised.

It contains the same amount of caffeine as a strong cup of coffee, helping to enhance cognitive functions, particularly alertness and concentration.

Unwind and destress

Are you feeling pressured to get everything done during the shorter daylight hours? If so, it may be contributing to your tiredness.

While there’s no quick fix for stress, there are some simple things you can do to help reduce it.

Try to find the time to do something you enjoy.

Many people find adding meditation, yoga, breathing exercises or mindfulness techniques into their day helps them to calm down and feel more relaxed and recharged.

Doing so before bed will help you unwind after a long, busy day.

