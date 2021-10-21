Covid Scotland: Where do I need to show my vaccine passport – and are there any exemptions?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scotland’s vaccine passport scheme is now in force, so you need to show proof of double Covid vaccination, or exemption, to gain entry to some venues.

But which venues are they? Do you need one for the cinema or theatre? And what should you do if you were unable to get the Covid jab?

We’re answering all your questions on Covid vaccine passports and how you’ll have to use them.

Where do I need to use it?

In Scotland you will need a vaccine passport to enter venues including:

Nightclubs (and similar venues)

Adult entertainment venues

Unseated indoor events with more than 500 people, even if some are seated

Unseated outdoor events with more than 4,000 people

Any event with more than 10,000 people in attendance

This means you will need to show proof of vaccination to enter events such as some gigs, football matches and music festivals.

Do I need one for the theatre or cinema?

Based on the rules above, theatres are not legally required to ask visitors to show their vaccine passports.

However, some venues are asking guests to provide proof of vaccination as a safety measure.

Local theatres, such as Dundee Rep, are below the 500 people limit so you won’t need a passport there.

But Aberdeen Performing Arts venues ask for a Covid passport or proof of exemption.

And Edinburgh Playhouse and Glasgow’s King’s Theatre and Theatre Royal need guests to show Covid-19 status for entry in one of these ways:

Documentation to prove a negative PCR or lateral flow test has been taken within the 48 hours prior to attendance

Proof of double vaccination either through the NHS app, a print out from the website, or a letter copy

Proof of natural immunity through the NHS-Self Report Tool confirmation email or text message

Local Odeon and Cineworld cinemas confirmed Covid passports are not being asked for at their venues.

What can I do if I’m refused entry?

If you are unable to provide sufficient confirmation under the terms of the scheme you will be refused entry to the venue in question.

Check NHS Inform or the NHS Scotland Covid Helpline for guidance on how to receive confirmation of your vaccine status.

Are there any exemptions?

Some people in Scotland can’t be vaccinated for medical reasons.

Medical exemptions will allow those who can’t be vaccinated due to a health condition access to settings that would otherwise require vaccination.

Anyone who can’t receive a complete course of vaccination should receive a paper exemption certificate in the post.

This certificate allows you to access venues and settings throughout the UK in the same way as those who are fully vaccinated.

Exemptions also include under-18s, who will simply need to provide proof of age to demonstrate they do not need to show vaccine status.

In terms of venue exemptions, you should not have to show a vaccine passport to gain entry to a bar or a pub.

However, some critics of the vaccine passport scheme have argued the term “nightclub” is too broad, and could see some bars being incorrectly classed as nightclubs.