Further 32 Covid deaths in Scotland as Devi Sridhar warns of COP26 spike

New Covid data in Scotland shows a further 32 deaths and 2,355 cases with public health expert Professor Devi Sridhar warning the COP26 climate summit could increase strain on the NHS.

The warning from one of the Scottish Government’s pandemic advisers comes ahead of the climate conference starting next week in Glasgow, with thousands of visitors expected to attend.

Devi Sridhar, professor of global public health at Edinburgh University, said it was likely Scotland would see an increase in cases as a result of the COP26 conference.

The latest Scottish Government data, published on Thursday, shows that the number of new cases has risen significantly, with 384 new positive results in Tayside and Fife.

32 new deaths among people who recently tested positive for coronavirus brings the death toll in Scotland to 9,012.

Hospitals across the country are currently treating 917 people who have the virus, whilst 58 patients are in intensive care.

Fife has the second-highest number of new cases out of all Scottish local authorities, with 200 new positive results reported in the Kingdom.

Dundee saw its case tally rise by 67, whilst Angus recorded 47 new cases. 70 new positive results were reported in Perth and Kinross.

Asked about the current situation in Scotland and whether it could worsen amid the COP26 summit, professor Sridhar said she thought it could.

“I could be wrong (and hope I am) but yes.

“A mass event (with major movement of people in and out) with an infectious virus will cause an increase in cases.

“While in the case of Covid, [it] will put stress on limited health services,” she said, warning this could trigger the need for restrictions.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said cases were still “far to high” in Scotland as she called on Health Secretary Humza Yousaf to act now ahead of spike.

“Covid cases are already far too high and lives are being lost.

“If we are to prevent cases spiking, and the inevitable additional pressure that would put on our NHS, we need the SNP government to speed up the sluggish roll-out of the booster jab and ensure the NHS has surge capacity.

“It is not good enough to wait for cases to spike before taking action. The health secretary must act, and act now,” Ms Baillie said.