Covid booster appointments for housebound may be weeks away as rollout continues

Vulnerable housebound people could be in for a wait for their Covid booster jags – as NHS Tayside rearrange the appointments.

Last week, it emerged blue appointment letters were sent out in error to people asking them to attend appointments at vaccine centres – even though they can’t leave the house.

This week, NHS Tayside confirmed they’re working through their lists and thanked locals for their patience with the issue.

They say those affected will be contacted “in the coming weeks” as the vaccination programme continues.

Stress of 11 calls reduced carer to tears

The Courier was contacted by locals last week about the issue.

This included Susan Smith from Montrose who made 11 calls to helpline numbers after a letter arrived for her housebound husband Kenneth.

She was connected to various NHS numbers including a call centre in Glasgow and even one in Grimsby.

The frustration of her attempts to ensure he’d get his appointment “reduced her to tears”.

After we contacted NHS Tayside about Susan and another case reported last week by Edzell man Bill Greig, they confirmed both households would get appointments on Monday evening.

Large-scale operation

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside admitted an error had been made with the letters and apologised for any inconvenience.

They said between September and December teams will deliver more than 600,000 Covid and flu vaccinations.

These cover community vaccination centres, hospitals, GP surgeries, care homes and the homes of 3000 housebound patients.

NHS Tayside says the booster rollout will see an average of around 40,000 vaccinations a week delivered across Tayside.

Local helpline

They explain: “As vaccination teams work through lists, housebound patients will be telephoned to arrange a suitable appointment at home for their Covid booster and flu jab.

“We’d like to reassure housebound patients our vaccination team will be in touch over the coming weeks, and we thank them for their patience and understanding.

“In the meantime, if they have any concerns, they can contact our local helpline on 01382 423108.”