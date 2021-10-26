Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Walter Smith: Tributes paid to Rangers and Dundee United legend who has died

By Alasdair Clark
October 26 2021, 10.19am Updated: October 26 2021, 1.23pm

Scottish footballing legend Walter Smith OBE has died aged 73.

The former Dundee United player, who also managed Scotland’s national team, has passed away after “battling illness”, Rangers said in a statement.

Mr Smith led Rangers to 10 top-flight titles, five Scottish Cups and six League Cups as well as to the UEFA Cup final in 2008.

Rangers said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our former manager, chairman and club legend, Walter Smith.”

Rangers manager Graeme Souness (left) with the Premier League trophy beside his then assistant Walter Smith

A former Dundee United and Dumbarton defender, Mr Smith was appointed manager at Ibrox in 1991, succeeding Graeme Souness.

Rangers chairman, Douglas Park, said he would be “sorely missed” by all at the club.

“On behalf of the Rangers board of directors, staff and players, I convey my deep condolences to the Smith family,” he said.

“Walter leaves behind a wife, children and grandchildren, all of whom are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

“It is almost impossible to encapsulate what Walter meant to every one of us at Rangers.”

Walter Smith, who played for Dundee United in 1978/79.

Mr Park added: “He embodied everything that a Ranger should be.

“His character and leadership was second to none, and will live long in the memory of everyone he worked with during his two terms as first team manager.

Tributes are laid at Ibrox

“I spoke with Walter as recently as last weekend. Even when he was battling illness, he was still able to provide advice and support.

“For that, I am personally grateful. I know that he continued also to maintain dialogue with senior members of staff, including our manager, Steven Gerrard.

“Walter will be sorely missed by all of us at Rangers.”

National tributes

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hailed the former Scotland manager as a “footballing great”.

Ms Sturgeon wrote: “Very sad to hear of the death of former Rangers and Scotland manager, Walter Smith – he was a true football great.

“My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues across the world of football.”

Dundee United bosses said they were “deeply saddened” to learn of the former player’s death.

Paying tribute to his career, a club statement highlighted his playing in the Scottish Cup final for the side in 1974, before he left for Dumbarton.

Smith was made player/coach at United after an injury, and was eventually first team coach as the club entered the most successful period of their history so far, winning two League Cups and the Premier Division title in the early 1980s.

Praising Walter Smith’s legacy at Rangers, Douglas Park added: “Winning 10 top-flight titles as manager, five Scottish Cups and six League Cups, as well as leading his club to the UEFA Cup Final in 2008, he will be remembered by the football community across the world.

“His spells as Scotland manager as well as managing in the English Premier League underlined his credentials as one of the great modern day football managers.

“However, for Rangers supporters, he was much more than just a football manager. Walter was a friend to many, a leader, an ambassador and most of all a legend.”

St Johnstone FC said the club’s thoughts are with Walter Smith’s loved ones.

“Everyone at St Johnstone’s thoughts are with the friends and family of Walter Smith during this sad time.

“Walter was a great manager for both club and country and will be a great loss to the game,” the club said.

Walter Smith will always be a Rangers man – but his importance to Dundee United CANNOT be overstated, says Tannadice legend Maurice Malpas

