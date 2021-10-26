Walter Smith: Tributes paid to Rangers and Dundee United legend who has died

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scottish footballing legend Walter Smith OBE has died aged 73.

The former Dundee United player, who also managed Scotland’s national team, has passed away after “battling illness”, Rangers said in a statement.

Mr Smith led Rangers to 10 top-flight titles, five Scottish Cups and six League Cups as well as to the UEFA Cup final in 2008.

Rangers said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our former manager, chairman and club legend, Walter Smith.”

A former Dundee United and Dumbarton defender, Mr Smith was appointed manager at Ibrox in 1991, succeeding Graeme Souness.

Rangers chairman, Douglas Park, said he would be “sorely missed” by all at the club.

“On behalf of the Rangers board of directors, staff and players, I convey my deep condolences to the Smith family,” he said.

“Walter leaves behind a wife, children and grandchildren, all of whom are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

“It is almost impossible to encapsulate what Walter meant to every one of us at Rangers.”

Mr Park added: “He embodied everything that a Ranger should be.

“His character and leadership was second to none, and will live long in the memory of everyone he worked with during his two terms as first team manager.

“I spoke with Walter as recently as last weekend. Even when he was battling illness, he was still able to provide advice and support.

“For that, I am personally grateful. I know that he continued also to maintain dialogue with senior members of staff, including our manager, Steven Gerrard.

“Walter will be sorely missed by all of us at Rangers.”

National tributes

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon hailed the former Scotland manager as a “footballing great”.

Ms Sturgeon wrote: “Very sad to hear of the death of former Rangers and Scotland manager, Walter Smith – he was a true football great.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the former Scotland national coach, and one of the most successful managers in Scottish football history, Walter Smith. The thoughts of everyone at the Scottish FA are with his friends and family at this time. pic.twitter.com/CP2TzXLm51 — Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) October 26, 2021

“My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues across the world of football.”

Dundee United bosses said they were “deeply saddened” to learn of the former player’s death.

Paying tribute to his career, a club statement highlighted his playing in the Scottish Cup final for the side in 1974, before he left for Dumbarton.

Smith was made player/coach at United after an injury, and was eventually first team coach as the club entered the most successful period of their history so far, winning two League Cups and the Premier Division title in the early 1980s.

Dundee United is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player, coach, assistant manager, and board member Walter Smith.#UnitedTogetherhttps://t.co/kPbxs4kEto — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) October 26, 2021

Praising Walter Smith’s legacy at Rangers, Douglas Park added: “Winning 10 top-flight titles as manager, five Scottish Cups and six League Cups, as well as leading his club to the UEFA Cup Final in 2008, he will be remembered by the football community across the world.

“His spells as Scotland manager as well as managing in the English Premier League underlined his credentials as one of the great modern day football managers.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Walter Smith at this sad time. https://t.co/CPhIGNbXw5 — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) October 26, 2021

“However, for Rangers supporters, he was much more than just a football manager. Walter was a friend to many, a leader, an ambassador and most of all a legend.”

St Johnstone FC said the club’s thoughts are with Walter Smith’s loved ones.

“Everyone at St Johnstone’s thoughts are with the friends and family of Walter Smith during this sad time.

“Walter was a great manager for both club and country and will be a great loss to the game,” the club said.