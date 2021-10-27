COP26: Industrial action cancelled as union strikes deal with ScotRail By Katy Scott October 27 2021, 8.47pm Updated: October 28 2021, 7.19am The union secured a deal with ScotRail on Wednesday evening. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags COP26 ScotRail More from The Courier News team Health & Wellbeing ‘Nearly every ambulance in Fife’ parked outside A&E claims MSP October 27 2021 Premium Content Fife Covid: Fife recorded highest number of deaths in Scotland last week October 27 2021 Health & Wellbeing ‘Chairs are serial killers’: Perthshire author on one simple thing you can do today to improve your health October 27 2021 More from The Courier Angus man who performed solo sex act over partner’s belongings slapped with non-harassment order Ailing pig industry welcomes storage scheme support Life-saving defibrillators installed in two neighbouring rural Perthshire villages Highland Spring finds sparkling water sales bubbling up as habits change Valleyfield pit disaster: My father read out the names of the dead to anguished families Angus MacNeil: ‘I certainly would not bet on the Scottish Government managing to hold a referendum’