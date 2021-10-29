Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Jailed Salmond blogger Craig Murray demands early release over Covid death fears

By Alasdair Clark
October 29 2021, 8.48am
Former ambassador Craig Murray drinks champagne before handing himself in to start his prison term.

Jailed blogger and former Dundee University rector Craig Murray has appealed for compassionate release from prison over fears he could die as a result of a Covid outbreak on his wing.

Craig Murray, who started an eight-month prison sentence for contempt of court in August, is said to be sharing a corridor with 15 other prisoners who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Murray was sent to prison over blogs he published relating to the criminal trial of former First Minister Alex Salmond.

The court found Murray had shared information on his blog that could have identified women who had complained about Mr Salmond.

Murray started his sentence in August

A statement from the “Craig Murray Justice Committee”, which is campaigning for his release, said Murray could be in danger because of a coronavirus outbreak at HMP Edinburgh.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) said there are around 40 cases at Saughton with 150 self-isolating.

The group claims 15 out of the 60 inmates on Murray’s prison wing are infected.

A spokeswoman for the committee said Murray has been denied a Covid test he requested at the beginning of the outbreak despite his “serious underlying health conditions”.

Craig Murray
Murray is a former Dundee University rector

She also claimed no routine testing had taken place in the prison since Murray started his term in August, something the group have called for.

Craig Murray Justice Committee chairman Donnie Blair said: “While we continue to campaign to overturn Craig’s unjust prosecution, our focus has had to turn urgently to protecting his life.

“He has a serious health condition, making him very vulnerable to Covid but continues to be imprisoned – with insufficient Covid safeguards – where many prisoners have already contracted the disease. He does not even have access to a Covid test.

Blogger Craig Murray jailed
Campaigners are calling for his early release of compassionate grounds.

“This is happening because the Scottish Government refuses to address a glaring loophole in its own measures to protect vulnerable prisoners from Covid and to put civil prisoners on an equal footing with criminal prisoners.

“It is very hard to believe that the Scottish Government is taking seriously its duty to protect the life of Craig Murray in these circumstances.

“Had Craig been a criminal prisoner he would have been released from prison weeks ago and might not have been imprisoned in the first place.”

A spokesperson for the prison service said any suggestion the prison is not following guidelines is untrue.

He said: “We have been impacted by Covid cases throughout the pandemic; it is almost impossible to prevent Covid coming in.

“What we do is isolate those individuals impacted and their close contacts to protect those in the prison service.

“We have been incredibly robust in all our procedures.”

It comes as Kirkcaldy MP Neale Hanvey and former SNP Justice Secretary Kenny MacAskill, who both defected to Alex Salmond’s Alba party, tabled a motion in the House of Commons.

The MPs say an inequity in Scots law prevented Murray from being released early for good behaviour.

Hanvey and MacAskill have also called for the Scottish Government to consider a request by the Craig Murray Justice Committee to release Craig Murray on “compassionate grounds”.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said they are working with the Scottish Prison Service and NHS to “ensure the health, wellbeing and safety of all those in the care of SPS during this pandemic”.

They added: “The positive cases at HMP Edinburgh are being robustly monitored in conjunction with a local multi-disciplinary incident team.

“Consistent with Public Health Scotland Covid-19 guidance for prison settings, anyone in the care of SPS who develops symptoms suggesting possible Covid-19, will be clinically assessed.

“If the individual’s condition suggests Covid-19, a PCR test will be carried out by the prison-based NHS staff.

“Asymptomatic PCR testing for prisoner admissions and routine staff testing is in place at HMP Edinburgh.”

Craig Murray: Ex-Dundee Uni rector drinks champagne as he hands himself in to start jail sentence

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier