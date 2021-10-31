Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What is Covid brain fog – and how can I improve my concentration to pre-pandemic levels?

By Saskia Harper
October 31 2021, 12.33pm

Since lockdown was first imposed last March, many have struggled with concentration, inability to focus, forgetfulness and stress.

We all have days when we feel confused, find it hard to concentrate on our work, or make silly mistakes impacting our productivity and performance.

But when it becomes a regular thing and starts interfering with daily life, it could indicate a more serious underlying issue such as brain fog.

What is brain fog?

Brain fog or ‘mental fatigue’ isn’t a medical condition itself, but a symptom of other conditions including excessive or prolonged stress.

Symptoms include forgetfulness, inability to focus, confusion, distraction, struggle to organise thoughts and feeling physically or mentally tired.

Brain fog can be a symptom of other conditions such as stress.

Many have struggled with brain fog throughout the pandemic, as a result of working from home, which for many has caused a poor work-life balance.

Equally, key workers who have been unable to work from home are also feeling heightened stress levels.

This has been further increased by lockdowns and not being able to do the things we normally do to unwind from a stressful day, such as meeting up with friends and family.

Brain fog also commonly occurs during pregnancy.

How is brain fog impacting me?

Though stress may seem like a common and relatively harmless term, chronic stress can wreak havoc on your body.

When your body perceives a stressful situation, it activates the sympathetic nervous system, or the ‘fight-or-flight response.’

Stress can ‘wreak havoc on your body’.

This response triggers the release of epinephrine, also known as adrenaline, and norepinephrine, and ultimately diverts energy away from your body’s typical functions and towards the stressor.

This can make it difficult to think clearly, harder to focus, and could exhaust your brain.

How to cope with brain fog

Brain fog can feel overwhelming, but there are certain things you can do to help clear it:

  • Perform aerobic exercise. Aim for 30 minutes a day, five days a week.
  • Eat a balanced diet including olive oil, fruits and vegetables, nuts and beans. Whole grains have been proven to improve thinking, memory and brain health.
  • Avoid alcohol and drugs.
  • Sleep well to give your brain and body the best chance to clear out toxins and work toward healing.
  • Participate in social activities. Social activities don’t just benefit our mood, but they also help our thinking and memory as well.
  • Pursue other beneficial activities, including listening to music, practising mindfulness or reading.

