What is Covid brain fog – and how can I improve my concentration to pre-pandemic levels?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Since lockdown was first imposed last March, many have struggled with concentration, inability to focus, forgetfulness and stress.

We all have days when we feel confused, find it hard to concentrate on our work, or make silly mistakes impacting our productivity and performance.

But when it becomes a regular thing and starts interfering with daily life, it could indicate a more serious underlying issue such as brain fog.

What is brain fog?

Brain fog or ‘mental fatigue’ isn’t a medical condition itself, but a symptom of other conditions including excessive or prolonged stress.

Symptoms include forgetfulness, inability to focus, confusion, distraction, struggle to organise thoughts and feeling physically or mentally tired.

Many have struggled with brain fog throughout the pandemic, as a result of working from home, which for many has caused a poor work-life balance.

Equally, key workers who have been unable to work from home are also feeling heightened stress levels.

This has been further increased by lockdowns and not being able to do the things we normally do to unwind from a stressful day, such as meeting up with friends and family.

Brain fog also commonly occurs during pregnancy.

How is brain fog impacting me?

Though stress may seem like a common and relatively harmless term, chronic stress can wreak havoc on your body.

When your body perceives a stressful situation, it activates the sympathetic nervous system, or the ‘fight-or-flight response.’

This response triggers the release of epinephrine, also known as adrenaline, and norepinephrine, and ultimately diverts energy away from your body’s typical functions and towards the stressor.

This can make it difficult to think clearly, harder to focus, and could exhaust your brain.

How to cope with brain fog

Brain fog can feel overwhelming, but there are certain things you can do to help clear it: