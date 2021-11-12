NHS Tayside top for Covid boosters as vaccine programme moves to next stage

Scotland’s Covid-19 booster vaccine programme is set to move to the next stage on Monday – with Tayside showing the highest uptake among over-50s in the country.

More than half of those eligible in the region have taken up the offer of a booster or third dose of the coronavirus jab.

On Monday, a national online booking portal will launch for those aged 50 to 59 and those over the age of 16 who are unpaid carers, or who live with someone with a suppressed immune system.

In Tayside, vaccination teams are currently giving boosters and third doses of a Covid-19 vaccine to those who are severely immunosuppressed, and flu jabs to all of those over the age of 60 and those over 16 with an underlying health condition.

Next eligible group can book jabs online

Anyone in this group who received their second jab more than six months ago, and has not received an appointment, can contact NHS Tayside.

Those in the 50-59 age group, unpaid carers over the age of 16 or those who live with someone who is immunosuppressed will be asked to book their appointment online using the vaccination username found on letters from their first two appointments.

Those who do not know their username can recover it online – while appointments can also be booked by phone on 0800 030 8013.

Drop-in vaccine clinics will continue for those over the age of 12 who are still to get their first dose, and for those over 18 who require their second dose.

Dr Daniel Chandler, NHS Tayside’s associate director for public health, said: “Our vaccination teams have been working exceptionally hard to deliver thousands of vaccinations in community vaccination centres, hospitals, GP surgeries, care homes and patient’s homes.

“So far they have delivered more than 110,000 Covid-19 boosters and third doses, which is almost 55% of over-50s, and puts NHS Tayside top of all mainland boards in Scotland for this group.

40,000 vaccinations per week in Tayside

“Teams have also given more than 110,000 flu jabs to eligible children and adults, and we’re on track to offer everyone who is eligible their booster and flu vaccinations by mid-December as planned.

“We are currently delivering around 40,000 vaccinations per week across Tayside and will soon be moving on to the final group in this part of the programme: 50 to 59-year-olds, unpaid carers and people living with someone who is immunosuppressed.

“People in these groups will be able to book an appointment at a time and place that suits them through the national booking system, either online or over the phone and we would encourage everyone who is eligible to book their appointments when they can.”