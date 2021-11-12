Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
NHS Tayside top for Covid boosters as vaccine programme moves to next stage

By Emma Duncan
November 12 2021, 6.43pm
Scotland’s Covid-19 booster vaccine programme is set to move to the next stage on Monday – with Tayside showing the highest uptake among over-50s in the country.

More than half of those eligible in the region have taken up the offer of a booster or third dose of the coronavirus jab.

On Monday, a national online booking portal will launch for those aged 50 to 59 and those over the age of 16 who are unpaid carers, or who live with someone with a suppressed immune system.

In Tayside, vaccination teams are currently giving boosters and third doses of a Covid-19 vaccine to those who are severely immunosuppressed, and flu jabs to all of those over the age of 60 and those over 16 with an underlying health condition.

Next eligible group can book jabs online

Anyone in this group who received their second jab more than six months ago, and has not received an appointment, can contact NHS Tayside.

Those in the 50-59 age group, unpaid carers over the age of 16 or those who live with someone who is immunosuppressed will be asked to book their appointment online using the vaccination username found on letters from their first two appointments.

Those who do not know their username can recover it online – while appointments can also be booked by phone on 0800 030 8013.

The next stage of the Covid-19 booster vaccine programme in NHS Tayside starts on Monday

Drop-in vaccine clinics will continue for those over the age of 12 who are still to get their first dose, and for those over 18 who require their second dose.

Dr Daniel Chandler, NHS Tayside’s associate director for public health, said: “Our vaccination teams have been working exceptionally hard to deliver thousands of vaccinations in community vaccination centres, hospitals, GP surgeries, care homes and patient’s homes.

“So far they have delivered more than 110,000 Covid-19 boosters and third doses, which is almost 55% of over-50s, and puts NHS Tayside top of all mainland boards in Scotland for this group.

40,000 vaccinations per week in Tayside

“Teams have also given more than 110,000 flu jabs to eligible children and adults, and we’re on track to offer everyone who is eligible their booster and flu vaccinations by mid-December as planned.

“We are currently delivering around 40,000 vaccinations per week across Tayside and will soon be moving on to the final group in this part of the programme: 50 to 59-year-olds, unpaid carers and people living with someone who is immunosuppressed.

“People in these groups will be able to book an appointment at a time and place that suits them through the national booking system, either online or over the phone and we would encourage everyone who is eligible to book their appointments when they can.”

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts

