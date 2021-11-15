Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Empty shop units could be converted into GP facilities with £7m funding

By Matteo Bell
November 15 2021, 11.17am Updated: November 15 2021, 11.54am
Empty high street units could be converted.

Empty high street shop units could be converted into facilities for GPs with the help of £7 million of funding.

The cash, announced by Health Secretary Humza Yousaf during a visit to Lochee Medical Practice in Dundee, will be used to support primary care across the country.

The government says £2m will go towards the purchasing of empty high street properties, which can then be converted into specialist GP facilities.

Some properties could be used for vaccine distribution.

Mental health teams, vaccine distribution staff and audiology specialists are among those that will occupy the new sites.

The remaining £5m will be spent improving existing facilities, with plans to digitise records and provide better ventilation.

According to the Scottish Government, a 2019 survey of non-NHS GP premises revealed that 18,500 square metres alone was used for records, filing or archives.

Funding to ‘give GPs the space they need’

While not all of this space is suitable for clinic use, there are hopes that digitisation will free up some room and allow GPs to provide higher quality of care.

Mr Yousaf said: “GP surgeries provide a wide range of services, supporting both the physical and mental health of patients.

“So it’s vital they get the space they need to allow primary care multi-disciplinary teams to do their jobs.

Empty shops in Arbroath. 

“As we recover from the most challenging time in NHS history, our work is not only about providing access to services, but ensuring those services are high quality and inclusive for all of our communities.

“This funding will give GP practices the space they need to serve patients in the safest and most effective way.”

Initiative designed to help recruitment of GPs extended to Tayside