Keep fit, stay safe: Winter workout tips for women from Dundee fitness guru

By Cara Forrester
November 17 2021, 7.33am
Shelley Booth gives her tips.

As winter draws in it can be difficult to maintain a regular fitness routine for health and wellbeing. Especially when it is dark outside.

We’re putting together a list of clubs and classes in Tayside and Fife showing what’s available to help you keep fit and stay safe on dark mornings and evenings.

Look out for our list later this week.

Meantime, we asked Dundee fitness guru Shelley Booth, Director of the Feel, Look, Be Formula, her top tips for exercising safely in winter months.

Shelley Booth

Shelley, 42, has worked in the fitness industry for more than 20 years and turned the loss of her dad into a mission to transform the lives of thousands of people.

She says: “Our days can be so jam-packed that exercising during daylight hours is next to impossible.

“The majority of exercise may be done after dark or before the sun rises in autumn and winter. This can lead to women feeling less motivated to go out in the dark alone.

So what does Shelley recommend for working out safely this winter?

Top tips for safe winter workouts

  • Buddy system – if you are going outdoors then exercising with a buddy is always preferable, you can look out for each other and stay motivated.
  • Stay in well lit areas – and wear something bright or fluorescent
  • Don’t wear earphones – or just wear one so you can hear approaching footsteps or traffic.
  • Avoid wet or unstable terrain
Shelley advises not to wear both earphones.

Shelley adds: “The local park or woods may be perfect for summer months but avoid being in unlit areas at night. Wearing reflective gear will also help you be seen.”

“Wet trainers can easily slip and darker nights (or mornings) mean it’s easier to trip over,” Shelley explains.

Try an online session

“Online training has boomed in the last five years and has been further accelerated by lockdown closing down gyms across the country.

“The benefits of training at home during the winter months are considerable and are set to continue its rise in popularity.

“Using an online fitness tool, especially one with a morning live stream, is the perfect way to start your day right with some physical exercise and motivation.”

  • And if you run a women’s fitness group, get in touch and we’ll include it in our lists: healthandwellbeing@thecourier.co.uk