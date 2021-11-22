Where to exercise safely: Fitness sessions to try after dark in Tayside

An error occurred. Please try again.

Does it feel like more of an effort for you to work out now the dark mornings and nights are upon us?

If you’ve been used to pounding the pavements in your local area, putting the trainers on to venture out in the cold needs an extra layer of motivation!

The thought of running alone in dark streets can be enough to put you off.

So we have lots of ideas to help you keep fit and stay safe in Tayside and Angus.

We have a list for Fife too, and top tips from Dundee fitness expert Shelley Booth on keeping safe when working out. And ideas for where to swim in and around Dundee.

Running, athletics & walking clubs

Running Sisters Tayside. Winter routes stick to well-lit streets in Broughty Ferry and Monifieth at this running club for women of all ages and abilities. At the moment club runs take place on Mondays and Thursdays.

Ardler Running Ladies group is open to all women, meeting at the Ardler Complex on Wednesdays 6.15pm. Email ardlerrunningladies@gmail.com

TAYsmilers meet at Lynch Sports Centre on Wednesday evenings at 6.15pm. Contact taysmilers@gmail.com

meet at Lynch Sports Centre on Wednesday evenings at 6.15pm. Contact taysmilers@gmail.com Arbroath Footers meet on Tuesday, Wednesday at 6.30pm at Saltire Sports Centre and Thursday nights at 6.30pm at Arbroath Sports Centre. All abilities welcome.

A list of other local running and jogging clubs near you are available online on the Run Abc website or jogScotland

Athletics clubs include:

Perth Strathtay Harriers was established in the 1940s; are volunteer-led and offer athletics training and competition opportunities for people in Perth and Kinross and beyond.

With an annual membership of more than 200, senior age groups meet on Tuesday and Thursday evening from 7pm.

Walking clubs include:

Scottish Women’s Walking Group have a group, co-ordinated through a Facebook page, who walk in the Tayside and Fife areas. Members are of all ages and range from beginner walkers and long distance hikers to hill walkers and experienced mountaineers.

Cycling clubs

Belles on Bikes is a social cycling group for women in Tayside and although all ages and are welcome they advise the routes aren’t for absolute beginners. You’ll need a roadworthy bike. For more info visit their Facebook page.

CTC Tayside explore the local countryside throughout the Tay area primarily in Angus Perthshire and Fife, have a ride leader and stop for breaks at local cafes along the way.

explore the local countryside throughout the Tay area primarily in Angus Perthshire and Fife, have a ride leader and stop for breaks at local cafes along the way. Cycling UK Tayside have rides from Dundee taking place twice a month with distances varying from 30 to 60 miles. These are sociable rides and there is always a lunch stop. Contact Patricia Harrow on 01575 574 082.

If you want to try pilates or yoga there’s a range of classes including:

Heart Space is Dundee’s dedicated Yoga studio offering more than 50 classes a week to people of all ages and abilities. A full list of classes and workshops as well as how to book is available online.

There's a range of yoga and pilates classes at The Studio, Kirriemuir. Helen Scott opened her new facility this year and has designed it with security in mind. You can see for yourself at the upcoming open day on November 20.

Angus Alive also run a Pilates class at Forfar Community Campus on Thursday evening at 5.3o pm.

Different activities to try

Angus Alive run a variety of classes at their various venues, including a range of Les Mills classes. They also have an app which streams live and on demand classes.

Early morning and evening classes on their timetable include:

Arbroath Sports Centre – Saturdays 9am Les Mills BodyStep, Wednesday 7.45pm Les Mills BodyBalance.

Carnoustie Sports Centre – Monday 6.30pm Les Mills BodyCombat, Thursday 10am Gentle Aerobics.

Brechin Community Campus – Monday 9.30am Aqua Aerobics, Tuesday 7.15pm Kettlercise.

Forfar Community Campus – Wednesday 9.30am Legs Bums and Tums.

Montrose Sports Centre – Monday-Friday 7.30am Lane Swimming, Monday 7.30am Les Mills RPM, Thursday 7pm LesMills BodyAttack, Thursday 7pm Aqua Aerobics.

Put your skates on

Dundee Roller Derby are a full-contact, flat-track roller derby league. They run a 16 week long New Skater Programme for prospective players and referees.No maximum age limit or minimum fitness requirements, and if you’ve never even skated before they can teach you. See their website and Facebook!

Dundee Ice Arena offers Learn To Skate classes for all ages on Monday and Tuesday evenings and weekend mornings.

offers Learn To Skate classes for all ages on Monday and Tuesday evenings and weekend mornings.

