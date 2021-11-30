Omicron: Nicola Sturgeon to give another Covid update today after three further cases of new strain detected

An error occurred. Please try again.

Nicola Sturgeon will give another Covid update on the emerging Omicron situation after three further cases were confirmed of the strain in Scotland.

There have now been a total of nine confirmed cases of the new variant in Scotland – five from the Lanarkshire area and four from Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

Concerns about the new Covid strain has already led to the vaccine booster programme to be expanded and speeded up.

The first minister has already urged Scots to “redouble efforts” to fight Covid to ensure communities can enjoy Christmas despite the emerging Omicron situation.

What will Nicola Sturgeon say in update?

Ms Sturgeon will give a second Covid update in just two days today when she speaks to the Scottish Parliament.

However, the 2.15pm session on Tuesday is a regular weekly appointment with Monday’s briefing being hastily arranged after the first Omicron cases were identified in Scotland.

The latest Covid update comes the day after the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advised expanding and speeding up jabs due to the new strain.

The Scottish Government has already said it has already started work on implementing the recommendations.

However, warnings have been issued by Health Secretary Humza Yousaf that staff shortages may slow efforts.

Meanwhile, the first minister has also said that further travel restrictions may have to be imposed to try and control the risk of further cases arriving from overseas.

This week 10 countries in southern Africa, where Omicron was first detected, have been added to Scotland’s travel red list.

Meanwhile, anyone arriving from any destination overseas must also now isolate until taking a day-two PCR Covid test – even if they are fully vaccinated.

What is the wider Covid situation in Scotland?

On Monday there were 2,244 Covid cases detected across Scotland with a seven-day average of 2624.6.

The total is slightly higher than the seven-day average peak of 2,300 that was reported during the January 2021 wave.

That figure led to Scotland being put into a national lockdown following Christmas.

However, experts have stressed the vaccine rollout during the last 12 months means there is a significantly lower chance of people getting seriously ill from Covid.

On Monday there were 715 patients in Scottish hospitals with a positive Covid diagnosis, less than half the 2,053 peak that was reported in January 2021.