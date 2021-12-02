Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Virgin Media down: Tayside and Fife customers left without TV after outage

By Matteo Bell
December 2 2021, 1.24pm Updated: December 2 2021, 2.34pm
Virgin Media is suffering an outage.
Virgin Media customers across Tayside and Fife have reported issues with their TV signals amid a national outage.

Thousands of people are thought to have been left without a service with problems reported from around 11am on Thursday.

According to Down Detector – a site which records problems with online networks – more than 18,000 users across the country have reported problems with the service.

Internet access unaffected

Customers have also complained about struggling to contact Virgin Media as parts of its website are down for “essential maintenance”.

Issues have been reported in areas including the DD4 postcode area in Dundee and DD7, which covers Carnoustie.

Locals say that their internet service has been unaffected.

Posting on Twitter, the media firm said: “We’re aware of an issue currently affecting TV services and are working hard to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

There have also been reports of Freeview, Channel 4 and ITV being down – but it is unclear if those issues are linked to the Virgin Media outage.

