Virgin Media down: Tayside and Fife customers left without TV after outage

Virgin Media customers across Tayside and Fife have reported issues with their TV signals amid a national outage.

Thousands of people are thought to have been left without a service with problems reported from around 11am on Thursday.

According to Down Detector – a site which records problems with online networks – more than 18,000 users across the country have reported problems with the service.

Internet access unaffected

Customers have also complained about struggling to contact Virgin Media as parts of its website are down for “essential maintenance”.

Issues have been reported in areas including the DD4 postcode area in Dundee and DD7, which covers Carnoustie.

Locals say that their internet service has been unaffected.

Posting on Twitter, the media firm said: “We’re aware of an issue currently affecting TV services and are working hard to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

There have also been reports of Freeview, Channel 4 and ITV being down – but it is unclear if those issues are linked to the Virgin Media outage.