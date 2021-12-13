Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Spider monkeys and a Cadbury’s elf: Monday’s news in pictures

By Louise Gowans
December 13 2021, 4.00pm
Chocolatier Dawn Jenks adds the finishing touches to the Christmas elf creation at Cadbury World in Bournville. Jacob King/PA Wire

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

The waxing Moon sets behind the dome of the Old College at the University of Edinburgh. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Motorists this morning on the M40 close to Warwick. People in England are advised to now work from home if they can, as part of the government’s Plan B guidance. New restrictions have come into force to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Jacob King/PA Wire
The Scottish Goldsmiths Trust and Ethical Metalsmiths have teamed up with art colleges to bring the Radical Jewellery Makeover a community jewellery mining project to the UK for the first time. Pictured are Edinburgh College of Art (ECA) jewellery students Ramsay Pagett and Honor Dodd with a selection of donated old jewellery. Colin Hattersley
People queuing for booster jabs at Sevenoaks Pharmacy in Kent. Everyone over 18 in England will be offered booster jabs from this week, the PM said on Sunday night, as he declared an “Omicron emergency”. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Chocolatier Dawn Jenks adds the finishing touches to the Christmas elf creation at Cadbury World in Bournville. The elf weighs 8kg, the equivalent of 178 standard bars of Cadbury Dairy Milk, and stands at 50cm tall. Jacob King/PA Wire
A three-week-old rare Colombian Spider Monkeys, called Cranberry, which has been born in the zoo at the theme park in south west London. Chessington Word of Adventures has welcomed three baby Colombian spider monkeys – one set of male-female twins named Brussel and Sprout, and a third male baby, named Cranberry. Joe Pepler/Chessington World of Adventures/PA Wire
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the Stow Health Vaccination centre in Westminster, central London.  Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA Wire
Chamila Suranga, a gemmology researcher attached to Gemological Institute of Ratnapura inspects a 310 kilograms heavy natural corundum blue sapphire at a residence where it is kept in Horana, about 41 kilometers south of Colombo, Sri Lanka. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
An actor dressed as an angel arrives on stage during the dress rehearsal for the Wintershall Estate’s nativity play held in a barn on the estate in Guildford, Surrey, the annual production tells the story of the birth of Jesus with a large cast and real farmyard animals. Aaron Chown/PA Wire
People stand beside the border of flooded area near the Ebro River in the small village of Pradilla de Ebro, Aragon province, northern Spain. Heavy rain has led to flooding in northern Spain. AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos

 

