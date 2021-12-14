An error occurred. Please try again.

Nicola Sturgeon will give a statement to parliament regarding the Omicron variant and next steps in Scotland and you can follow everything she says as it happens on our live blog.

The first minister will update MSPs at Holyrood at around 2.15pm, but has also scheduled a televised address on Monday night.

Her statement comes a day after Health Secretary Humza Yousaf warned further coronavirus restrictions were “inevitable”.

What is Nicola Sturgeon expected to say about Omicron in Scotland?

Further restrictions may be put in place to help curb the spread of the virus as cases of the Omicron variant continue to rise.

There are fears that the “tsunami” of quickly spreading Omicron cases will put further strain on the NHS and care sector.

Ms Sturgeon has previously said that any further restrictions put in place would need to be proportionate.

The government is being mindful about the wider impact of new restrictions, including on the economy and individuals’ mental health.

The first minister may share further strong guidance, such as encouraging people to work from home, or implement legal restrictions.

Strong guidance was given last week on delaying Christmas parties after early data showed the Omicron variant was linked to social gatherings.

Government ministers are likely to consider further limitations on social interactions.

Although one teaching union has called for schools to close early for the Christmas holidays, the government has said it wants to minimise disruption to education.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivered a pre-recorded statement on the increased roll-out of the booster vaccine.