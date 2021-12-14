Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Nicola Sturgeon Omicron update LIVE: First Minister gives statement to parliament

By Lauren Taylor
December 14 2021, 2.00pm Updated: December 14 2021, 2.03pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Nicola Sturgeon will give a statement to parliament regarding the Omicron variant and next steps in Scotland and you can follow everything she says as it happens on our live blog.

The first minister will update MSPs at Holyrood at around 2.15pm, but has also scheduled a televised address on Monday night.

Her statement comes a day after Health Secretary Humza Yousaf warned further coronavirus restrictions were “inevitable”.

What is Nicola Sturgeon expected to say about Omicron in Scotland?

Further restrictions may be put in place to help curb the spread of the virus as cases of the Omicron variant continue to rise.

There are fears that the “tsunami” of quickly spreading Omicron cases will put further strain on the NHS and care sector.

Ms Sturgeon has previously said that any further restrictions put in place would need to be proportionate.

The government is being mindful about the wider impact of new restrictions, including on the economy and individuals’ mental health.

The first minister may share further strong guidance, such as encouraging people to work from home, or implement legal restrictions.

Strong guidance was given last week on delaying Christmas parties after early data showed the Omicron variant was linked to social gatherings.

Government ministers are likely to consider further limitations on social interactions.

Although one teaching union has called for schools to close early for the Christmas holidays, the government has said it wants to minimise disruption to education.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivered a pre-recorded statement on the increased roll-out of the booster vaccine.

Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier