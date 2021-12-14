Misty mornings and a Christmas display: Tuesday’s news in pictures By Louise Gowans December 14 2021, 4.00pm The Royal Liver Buildings surrounded by the early morning fog in Liverpool. Peter BYrne/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. Emily and Darius Darwell, founders of Yorkshire based startup, Sipful, unveil a light display outside of their house, which has been installed by Virgin StartUp, a not-for-profit which supports entrepreneurs, as part of their #DeckTheSmalls campaign, Ingleton. Nigel Roddis/PA Wire Australia’s David Warner talks to his kids during a nets session at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Jason O’Brien/PA Wire. A Roman coin hoard of over 6.500 copper-alloy nummi (coins), originally contained in three separate pots, (AD 300-400), found in Wickwar, Gloucestershire, on display at the British Museum in London, as archaeological discoveries made by members of the public are announced for the first time at the museum. Yui Mok/PA Wire Anabela Monteiro at The Belmont Bar and Bistro in Belfast scans a customer’s digital Health & Social Care Northern Ireland (HSC NI) COVID certificate. PA Photo. Liam McBurney/PA Wire The Royal Liver Buildings surrounded by the early morning fog in Liverpool. Peter Byrne/PA Wire Commuters on the eastbound Central Line platform at Oxford Circus underground station at 17:48 in the evening rush hour, where new restrictions have come into force to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Yui Mok/PA Wire People are vaccinated at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Ramsgate, Kent, as the coronavirus booster vaccination programme is ramped up to an unprecedented pace of delivery, with every eligible adult in England being offered a top-up injection by the end of December. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Spider monkeys and a Cadbury’s elf: Monday’s news in pictures Tags news in pictures photo gallery picture gallery More from The Courier News team News Nicola Sturgeon asks Scots to limit socialising but stresses ‘Christmas isn’t cancelled’ December 14 2021 News Nicola Sturgeon Omicron update LIVE: First Minister gives statement to parliament December 14 2021 Health & Wellbeing What happens at a blood donation appointment – and what do you need to know if it’s your first time? December 14 2021 More from The Courier OPINION: Impact of pandemic on the poorest children is why we need to keep schools open Scotland attainment gap: Use our interactive graphs to see achievement for richest and poorest children in Tayside and Fife VIDEO: Angus ace Alan Soutar gives guided tour of purpose-built darts room ahead of PDC World Championship debut Major study will assess impact of natural capital on Scottish land market Grahams Ruby sparkles at Red Ladies Derby show and sale of Limousins 8 places to indulge in festive afternoon tea this Christmas in Tayside and Fife