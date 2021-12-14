Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Misty mornings and a Christmas display: Tuesday’s news in pictures

By Louise Gowans
December 14 2021, 4.00pm
The Royal Liver Buildings surrounded by the early morning fog in Liverpool. Peter BYrne/PA Wire

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

Emily and Darius Darwell, founders of Yorkshire based startup, Sipful, unveil a light display outside of their house, which has been installed by Virgin StartUp, a not-for-profit which supports entrepreneurs, as part of their #DeckTheSmalls campaign, Ingleton. Nigel Roddis/PA Wire
Australia’s David Warner talks to his kids during a nets session at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Jason O’Brien/PA Wire.
A Roman coin hoard of over 6.500 copper-alloy nummi (coins), originally contained in three separate pots, (AD 300-400), found in Wickwar, Gloucestershire, on display at the British Museum in London, as archaeological discoveries made by members of the public are announced for the first time at the museum. Yui Mok/PA Wire
Anabela Monteiro at The Belmont Bar and Bistro in Belfast scans a customer’s digital Health & Social Care Northern Ireland (HSC NI) COVID certificate. PA Photo. Liam McBurney/PA Wire
The Royal Liver Buildings surrounded by the early morning fog in Liverpool. Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Commuters on the eastbound Central Line platform at Oxford Circus underground station at 17:48 in the evening rush hour, where new restrictions have come into force to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Yui Mok/PA Wire
People are vaccinated at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Ramsgate, Kent, as the coronavirus booster vaccination programme is ramped up to an unprecedented pace of delivery, with every eligible adult in England being offered a top-up injection by the end of December. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

 

