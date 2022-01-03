Are you already thinking of New Year’s resolutions concerning your health and fitness goals? And are you worried that 2022 will be yet another year which sees these goals fall by wayside?

All too often we see gyms fill up at the beginning of January and by February they are at half capacity.

Boredom, a lack of motivation and little to no professional advice can all lead to health and fitness goals being pushed to one side and forgotten.

So, how do you combat this? Start by reading on…

Get the assistance you need to achieve your health and fitness goals

There are gym programmes and packages which are specifically designed to guide clients through training processes and keep them motivated.

The new and exciting Energie Fitness Transform package is one to consider if you have strong hopes for your personal health – but nagging fears about failing.

Don’t go it alone this January

Starting a training programme alone in a gym can be intimidating, especially if you don’t have a thorough knowledge of how to work the equipment or why you are even doing certain exercises.

But at Energie Fitness in Dundee, you’ll train in a friendly and supportive atmosphere and, with the Transform package, you will receive knowledgeable advice from experts who will help you to set smart – and achievable – goals.

What is Dundee’s Energie Fitness Transform package?

It is a six week programme which includes multiple consultations with one or more trainers, Boditrax scans, group classes and a tailor made fitness plan which details exactly what the client should be doing in the gym and why.

Sign up to the six week ‘Transform Package’ and start achieving your health and fitness goals in 2022!

Week 1: Full consultation and Boditrax Scan

As part of the Transform package, you will have an initial consultation with a qualified instructor who will listen to your personal goals and help you devise a realistic and effective plan to help you reach them.

You will also receive a full Boditrax scan. This is a body composition analysis machine from which the results are hugely accurate.

It will show your body fat percentage, basic calorie needs and every other piece of information you could possibly want to know about your health and fitness.

From the results of the scan, you will receive a tailor made fitness programme to follow which will be specific to your body and your goals.

Week 2/4: Fitness Q&A

You will get the opportunity to sit down with a fitness advisor and discuss anything you feel will help you stay on track and help you achieve the goals you’ve set.

It might be nutrition, questions about the workout programme you’ve been given, motivation or mindset.

Energie Fitness advisors are with you at every step of the way over the six weeks to help, guide and advise!

Week 3/ 5: 1-1 Session

The 1-1 sessions involve you going through your workout with the fitness advisor right by your side.

This enables the fitness advisor to correct any technique issues with equipment, give you extra motivation and throw in some extra tips and workout ideas to optimise your results.

Week 6: Final Boditrax Scan and review of results

What’s the point in setting goals if you can’t even check up on what you’ve accomplished?

That’s why at the end of the Transform package you will receive a final Boditrax scan which will act as an evaluation of your results.

The buzz of seeing achievements printed on a screen in hard to beat and should motivate you to keep up your hard work throughout the rest of the year!

PLUS:1 Exclusive group class every week

Not only will you feel motivated by the qualified instructor(s) who are there to optimise your workouts, you will also take part in group workouts as part of the Transform package, benefiting from a team mentality.

During the six weeks of the programme, clients will have access one exclusive class per week where all participants will be in it together.

Group exercise classes are an effective way of pushing yourself to keep up with those around you, and can help you achieve your best results.

The Energie Fitness Transform package is £39.99. You must be a member of Energie Fitness to take part in the Transform programme. You can join on the Energie Fitness website.