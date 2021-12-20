Will it be a white Christmas in Tayside and Fife?

The nights are growing longer and the festive spirit is in full swing, but many are dreaming of a white Christmas to top off the big day.

And it is looking increasingly likely that snow could fall across Tayside and Fife on Christmas Day.

Last week saw several spells of low lying mist blanket the region. And while it remained dry, freezing temperatures added a bitter chill to the air.

This week is to start off drizzly and cloudy, but the cold temperatures are set to continue for the rest of the week.

What’s the weather forecast for this week?

Monday

According to the Met Office forecast for Tayside and Fife, Monday is to start off cloudy with a few light drizzly showers.

However, it is to stay mostly dry with a chance of some brighter spells breaking through, with temperatures to reach a maximum of 6C with lows of -1C.

The clear spells are to continue into the evening for those in Perthshire but it will be cloudy along the Fife coast with the chance for some drizzle.

Tuesday

The cold weather continues into Tuesday, reaching highs of just 4C.

It is to remain quite cloudy at times and winds are to remain very light. Those in Tayside could see some of the brighter weather.

Wednesday to Friday

The outlook for the region suggests it is going to be cold for the rest of the week, increasingly so towards the end and around Christmas Day.

Rain is likely to fall on Wednesday and Thursday, which could fall as sleet or snow, particularly over higher ground.

It is to be drier and brighter on Friday with chances of a wintry shower later on and strengthening winds in places.

There is the chance of blizzards over high ground. Other places see mild air remain with cloud and further spells of rain from the west.

What about Christmas Day on Saturday?

Met Office experts have predicted that Scotland is among the places most likely to see snow fall on Christmas Day, which this year falls on a Saturday.

It says more unsettled and colder weather is to move across the country from Wednesday, with higher ground in Scotland one of the most likely areas to see the white stuff.

But it said an exact forecast at the moment is uncertain because it is dependant on where the boundary between cold and milder air will meet and therefore where the greater chances of any snow are.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “The forecast for Christmas Day is very finely balanced at the moment so the specific details for individual locations, especially in Tayside and Fife, are tricky.

“It is likely the area will be in and if not close to the cold air which will bring lower daytime temperatures and potentially clearer skies.

“If however the boundary between the cold and mild air is closer to your area there is a chance of some precipitations, some of which could fall as snow over higher ground.”

Meanwhile, figures on Monday afternoon show bookmaker William Hill has slashed the odds on a white Christmas and has put Edinburgh and Glasgow among the favourites with odds of 10-11.

However popular amateur weatherman Windy Wilson predicts snow falling on Wednesday.