From tennis Grand Slams to the Euros: 2021 sport highlights in pictures

An error occurred. Please try again.

After an uneventful 2020, sport was back in 2021 and saw the return of fans to stadia and arenas worldwide.

Major sporting events such as the Olympics, tennis Grand Slams, and the Euro’s were given the go ahead this year, although with restrictions in place to ensure the safe return of spectators following the success of the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out.

Local sport was also back on the cards and memorable moments of a busy sporting year emerged, from athletes and fans alike.

Here is a look back at some of our highlights from a range of sports including rugby, darts, swimming, and football.