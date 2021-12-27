From tennis Grand Slams to the Euros: 2021 sport highlights in pictures

After an uneventful 2020, sport was back in 2021 and saw the return of fans to stadia and arenas worldwide.
Major sporting events such as the Olympics, tennis Grand Slams, and the Euro’s were given the go ahead this year, although with restrictions in place to ensure the safe return of spectators following the success of the
Covid-19 vaccine roll-out.
Local sport was also back on the cards and memorable moments of a busy sporting year emerged, from athletes and fans alike.
Here is a look back at some of our highlights from a range of sports including rugby, darts, swimming, and football.
Dundee United’s Lawrence Shankland (centre) celebrates making it 2-2 with a stunning 53-yard goal during the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee United and St Johnstone at Tannadice Park on January 12. Ross Parker/SNS Group.
The year got off to a good start for Scotland rugby as they defeated England at Twickenham, for the first time since 1983, to lift the Calcutta Cup. David Davies/PA Archive/PA Images
Dundee FC celebrate winning promotion to the Scottish Premiership after defeating Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. David Young/Action Plus/Shutterstock.
Euro fever hit Scotland in June and Baldragon Academy in Dundee went all out to back Scotland ahead of their first match against the Czech Republic. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Thousands of Scottish fans descended on London for the Scotland v England match, many dressed for the occasion, including Wullie Masson from Aberdeen with Dinna BDaft (with the squeezebox). Steve Brown / DCT Media.
England’s Mason Mount (left) and Scotland’s Billy Gilmour battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium, which ended in a 0-0 draw. Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images.
Former Kinross High School pupil Laura Muir brought home a silver medal for Team GB at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, held this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Muir came second in the Women’s 1,500m final at the Olympic stadium in Japan. Mike Egerton/PA Wire.
More Scottish glory at the Olympics came from Kathleen Dawson, from Kirkaldy, when her swim team claimed gold in the mixed 4x100m medley relay with an impressive time of 3;37.58 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Picture shows James Guy, Adam Peaty, Kathleen Dawson and Anna Hopkin celebrating with their medals. Tasos Katopodis/UPI/Shutterstock.
Success for St Johnstone came with not one but two cups this year. Liam Gordon celebrates with the Betfred Cup trophy during the Betfred Cup final between Livingston and St Johnstone at Hampden Stadium in Glasgow. Rob Casey / SNS Group.
St Johnstone completed the historic double cup win by also taking home the Scottish Cup. St Johnstone’s Shaun Rooney is seen here celebrating with his team. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images.
Dundee Utd unveiled Thomas Courts as the club’s new manager at Tannadice. Mark Scates / SNS Group.
Emma Raducanu of Great Britain hugs the trophy after her win against Leylah Fernandez of Canada in straight sets in the Women’s Final in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2021 U.S. Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre. Raducanu is the first qualifier to win the U.S. Open and was just named BBC Sports Personality of the Year. Corey Sipkin/UPI/Shutterstock.
Scotland’s Louise Duncan celebrates with the trophy for leading amateur and Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist celebrates with the Women’s British Open golf championship trophy during day four of the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie. Ian Rutherford/PA Wire.
Dundee’s Natasha McKay has been selected for Team GB at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Natasha, who trains at Dundee Ice Arena, will be competing in the women’s single figure skating event. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Alan Soutar from Arbroath has reached the final of the World Darts Championships at Alexandra Palace, London. Ian Stephen/ProSports/Shutterstock.