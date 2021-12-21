Judy Murray wins planning battle for new tennis and golf centre near Dunblane

An error occurred. Please try again.

Judy Murray has won a battle to build a tennis and golf centre after controversial plans were approved by the government.

Murray, 62, is behind the scheme which will see a museum built in honour of double-Wimbledon winner son Sir Andy near their hometown of Dunblane.

Stirling Council had earlier rejected the move after residents complained about building on greenbelt land between Dunblane and Bridge of Allan.

More than 1,500 people had signed a petition and local politicians had also stood against it.

But developers appealed the decision to the Scottish Government who have now overturned the ruling.

It will see a total of 19 luxury homes and will also boast an 18-hole golf course and a four star 150-bedroom hotel, which will be able to host corporate events and sports coaching courses.

The Park of Keir is a partnership between Murray, Colin Montgomerie and the King Group, who see the park as the “perfect location” to give young people the best possible opportunity to try sports, according to the partnership’s website.

The tennis centre will pay tribute to Sir Andy while the golf centre will be in honour of Scottish golfer Colin Montgomerie, with the website saying “two of Scotland’s most prominent sporting figures” are behind the two sites.

There will also be a new 150-acre community park with woodland walks on the site, as well as an adventure park for children and an all-weather pitch for five-aside football.

Dunblane Community Council, which opposed the scheme, said: “Dunblane Community Council is very disappointed to learn today that Scottish ministers have granted planning permission to the Park of Keir development.

Dunblane Community Council is very disappointed to learn today that Scottish Ministers have granted planning permission to the Park of Keir development. It is a decision which ignores widespread local concerns and makes a mockery of the planning process. — Dunblane Community Council (@DunblaneCC) December 20, 2021

“It is a decision which ignores widespread local concerns and makes a mockery of the planning process.”

Scottish Green MSP Mark Ruskell said: “Gutted. This decision will destroy an historic landscape that has existed at Park of Keir for centuries.

“This development always about building exclusive rural mansions than a real tennis legacy.”

Approval is subject to 22 conditions, including a proviso that the new houses can only be occupied once the tennis and golf centres are open to the public.

The letter says this is to to ensure the homes are only built “as part of a comprehensive package of development and not independently”.

A further condition limits the number of houses to 19 as the “absolute minimum” required to support the development.

Giving the scheme the green-light, government reporter Timothy Brian said: “Scottish ministers conclude that the Park of Keir development is of regional and national significance for Scottish sport.

“The proposed tennis and golf centre in particular would make an important contribution to the aim of increasing participation in both sports while also providing facilities for the community.

“There will also be economic benefits, both to the local area and more widely.

“Scottish ministers also conclude that the enabling housing development is required to cross fund the tennis and golf centre to ensure that the sports facilities are accessible to the general public with an affordable pricing structure.”

A spokesman for Stirling Council said: “Stirling Council acknowledges that the Scottish ministers have approved the application.”

Tennis Scotland and Park of Keir were approached for comment.