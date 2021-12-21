Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Judy Murray wins planning battle for new tennis and golf centre near Dunblane

By David Meikle
December 21 2021, 7.24pm Updated: December 21 2021, 7.56pm
Judy Murray. Photo: Kenny Smith/DCT Media

Judy Murray has won a battle to build a tennis and golf centre after controversial plans were approved by the government.

Murray, 62, is behind the scheme which will see a museum built in honour of double-Wimbledon winner son Sir Andy near their hometown of Dunblane.

Stirling Council had earlier rejected the move after residents complained about building on greenbelt land between Dunblane and Bridge of Allan.

More than 1,500 people had signed a petition and local politicians had also stood against it.

But developers appealed the decision to the Scottish Government who have now overturned the ruling.

It will see a total of 19 luxury homes and will also boast an 18-hole golf course and a four star 150-bedroom hotel, which will be able to host corporate events and sports coaching courses.

An artist’s impression of the development.

The Park of Keir is a partnership between Murray, Colin Montgomerie and the King Group, who see the park as the “perfect location” to give young people the best possible opportunity to try sports, according to the partnership’s website.

The tennis centre will pay tribute to Sir Andy while the golf centre will be in honour of Scottish golfer Colin Montgomerie, with the website saying “two of Scotland’s most prominent sporting figures” are behind the two sites.

There will also be a new 150-acre community park with woodland walks on the site, as well as an adventure park for children and an all-weather pitch for five-aside football.

Dunblane Community Council, which opposed the scheme, said: “Dunblane Community Council is very disappointed to learn today that Scottish ministers have granted planning permission to the Park of Keir development.

“It is a decision which ignores widespread local concerns and makes a mockery of the planning process.”

Scottish Green MSP Mark Ruskell said: “Gutted. This decision will destroy an historic landscape that has existed at Park of Keir for centuries.

“This development always about building exclusive rural mansions than a real tennis legacy.”

Approval is subject to 22 conditions, including a proviso that the new houses can only be occupied once the tennis and golf centres are open to the public.

The letter says this is to to ensure the homes are only built “as part of a comprehensive package of development and not independently”.

A further condition limits the number of houses to 19 as the “absolute minimum” required to support the development.

Giving the scheme the green-light, government reporter Timothy Brian said: “Scottish ministers conclude that the Park of Keir development is of regional and national significance for Scottish sport.

It is hoped the development will boost participation in tennis and golf. Photo: Kenny Smith/DCT Media

“The proposed tennis and golf centre in particular would make an important contribution to the aim of increasing participation in both sports while also providing facilities for the community.

“There will also be economic benefits, both to the local area and more widely.

“Scottish ministers also conclude that the enabling housing development is required to cross fund the tennis and golf centre to ensure that the sports facilities are accessible to the general public with an affordable pricing structure.”

A spokesman for Stirling Council said: “Stirling Council acknowledges that the Scottish ministers have approved the application.”

Tennis Scotland and Park of Keir were approached for comment.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier