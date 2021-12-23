Woman rushed to hospital after being struck by car in Brechin town centre By Steven Rae December 23 2021, 8.20pm Updated: December 24 2021, 1.04am The incident is reported to have taken place near to the Esso garage and Tesco Extra store. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A woman has been rushed to hospital after she was struck by a car in an Angus town. Emergency services rushed to the scene in Clerk Street in Brechin around 5.30pm on Thursday. The road was closed off to traffic temporarily while the woman was seen to by paramedics. Response unit and ambulance One local taxi driver who declined to be named said: “The ambulance was leaving just as I was them. There was an ambulance and a response unit. “They were blue-lighted out of Brechin.” A police spokeswoman said: “Around 5.30pm police received a report a woman had been struck by a car in Clerk Street, Brechin, Angus. “Emergency services attended and the lady was taken to hospital.” The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment. WATCH: Brechin Polar Express arrives for Caledonian Railway Christmas treat Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Adam Watts: Tributes to ‘the most caring man’ after dog attack tragedy at Auchterhouse kennels A9 at Dalnaspidal reopens after one-car crash Woman arrested after two sets of twin boys die in house fire Fife road reopens after two-car crash in Methil