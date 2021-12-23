Woman rushed to hospital after being struck by car in Brechin town centre

An error occurred. Please try again.

A woman has been rushed to hospital after she was struck by a car in an Angus town.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Clerk Street in Brechin around 5.30pm on Thursday.

The road was closed off to traffic temporarily while the woman was seen to by paramedics.

Response unit and ambulance

One local taxi driver who declined to be named said: “The ambulance was leaving just as I was them. There was an ambulance and a response unit.

“They were blue-lighted out of Brechin.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 5.30pm police received a report a woman had been struck by a car in Clerk Street, Brechin, Angus.

“Emergency services attended and the lady was taken to hospital.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.