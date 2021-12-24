Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

WATCH: Kinross woman with Covid receives ‘groundbreaking’ new treatment

By Alasdair Clark
December 24 2021, 11.43am

A Kinross woman with Covid has become the first in Tayside to receive a new treatment for the virus, aimed at people with underlying health conditions.

Penny Hepburn said she was “honoured” to be the first patient in Tayside to receive the monoclonal antibodies intravenous infusion.

The treatment provides an additional layer of support to eligible patients who are considered high risk due to underlying health conditions.

Penny has Crohn’s Disease and a suppressed immune system and was invited to Ninewells for treatment after she tested positive for coronavirus.

This is the second time Penny has tested positive for coronavirus, and she explained she didn’t hesitate when she was offered this new treatment.

‘Honoured’ to receive new Covid treatment

“I am extremely honoured to be the first person in Tayside to receive this and I am so delighted that it is in Ninewells,” she said.

“I said yes straight away, I wanted to get straight on it.

“Anything that helps the recovery and can make you feel better is worthwhile.

“I feel absolutely fantastic that I have been able to get this new treatment.

“I was a little nervous to be honest but the whole team have been amazing. They have explained things so clearly and have taken super care of me.”

The treatment was recently approved in Scotland

NHS Tayside’s lead clinical pharmacist Arlene Shaw, who helped give the medicine to Penny today, said: “It is really positive to welcome Penny to the hospital as the first patient in Tayside to receive the treatment.

“She has done really well and we are very pleased to be able to offer this treatment to eligible patients who have high-risk underlying health conditions.”

Explaining how the medicine works, Ms Shaw said: “The treatment is a neutralising antibody treatment which aims to minimise deterioration of Covid-19 in high-risk patients in the early stages of the disease, reducing the risk of hospital admissions and subsequent death.

How does monoclonal antibody treatment work?

“It works to neutralise the virus quickly, which is why we have to treat people within five days of showing Covid symptoms.”

But she stressed the treatment was in addition to vaccines and wouldn’t replace them.

“Getting vaccinated is still the most important step that anyone can take to minimise the impact of Covid-19.”

Penny said the first time she feel ill with the virus had been frightening.

“It made me feel very ill. It felt like more than just a cold.

The treatment doesn’t replace the vaccine

“My senses felt overloaded, every breath I was taking was heavy, my legs felt like lead. You did wonder when you were going to feel better and it was frightening.

“As soon as I was offered the vaccines, I didn’t hesitate — I got them as soon as I could.

“The best message I can give to people is to take Covid-19 seriously. It can be so harmful so please get vaccinated if you are eligible and accept this treatment if you can be offered it.”

Boosted by the bells: Full list of Covid vaccine drop-in clinics in Tayside and Fife

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier