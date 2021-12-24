WATCH: Kinross woman with Covid receives ‘groundbreaking’ new treatment

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Kinross woman with Covid has become the first in Tayside to receive a new treatment for the virus, aimed at people with underlying health conditions.

Penny Hepburn said she was “honoured” to be the first patient in Tayside to receive the monoclonal antibodies intravenous infusion.

The treatment provides an additional layer of support to eligible patients who are considered high risk due to underlying health conditions.

Penny has Crohn’s Disease and a suppressed immune system and was invited to Ninewells for treatment after she tested positive for coronavirus.

This is the second time Penny has tested positive for coronavirus, and she explained she didn’t hesitate when she was offered this new treatment.

‘Honoured’ to receive new Covid treatment

“I am extremely honoured to be the first person in Tayside to receive this and I am so delighted that it is in Ninewells,” she said.

“I said yes straight away, I wanted to get straight on it.

“Anything that helps the recovery and can make you feel better is worthwhile.

“I feel absolutely fantastic that I have been able to get this new treatment.

“I was a little nervous to be honest but the whole team have been amazing. They have explained things so clearly and have taken super care of me.”

NHS Tayside’s lead clinical pharmacist Arlene Shaw, who helped give the medicine to Penny today, said: “It is really positive to welcome Penny to the hospital as the first patient in Tayside to receive the treatment.

“She has done really well and we are very pleased to be able to offer this treatment to eligible patients who have high-risk underlying health conditions.”

Explaining how the medicine works, Ms Shaw said: “The treatment is a neutralising antibody treatment which aims to minimise deterioration of Covid-19 in high-risk patients in the early stages of the disease, reducing the risk of hospital admissions and subsequent death.

How does monoclonal antibody treatment work?

“It works to neutralise the virus quickly, which is why we have to treat people within five days of showing Covid symptoms.”

But she stressed the treatment was in addition to vaccines and wouldn’t replace them.

“Getting vaccinated is still the most important step that anyone can take to minimise the impact of Covid-19.”

Penny said the first time she feel ill with the virus had been frightening.

“It made me feel very ill. It felt like more than just a cold.

“My senses felt overloaded, every breath I was taking was heavy, my legs felt like lead. You did wonder when you were going to feel better and it was frightening.

“As soon as I was offered the vaccines, I didn’t hesitate — I got them as soon as I could.

“The best message I can give to people is to take Covid-19 seriously. It can be so harmful so please get vaccinated if you are eligible and accept this treatment if you can be offered it.”