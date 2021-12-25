Saturday’s news in pictures, 25th of December By Louis Delbarre December 25 2021, 4.35pm Patrick Corkery wears a santa hat and beard as waves crash over him during a Christmas Day dip at Sandy Cover near Dublin. Picture date: Saturday December 25, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER ChristmasSwim. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Patrick Corkery wears a santa hat and beard as waves crash over him during a Christmas Day dip at Sandy Cover near Dublin. Niall Carson/PA Wire Junior doctor Tom Ballas looks into the room of a patient as doctors and nurses share a Christmas meal together in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at la Timone hospital in Marseille. AP Photo/Daniel Cole :A man wearing a Father Frost (Russian Santa Claus) costume carries a SUP board by the Ob River in Russia. Kirill Kukhmar/TASS A child is silhouetted on the television screen of her home in Larbert as she watches Queen Elizabeth II give her annual Christmas broadcast from Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Swiss Guards line up in front of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican. AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia A man dressed as Santa Clause greets people inside Holy Family Catholic Church in Srinagar, Indian Administered Kashmir. Photo by Muzamil Mattoo/NurPhoto People chant slogans during a protest to denounce the October military coup, in Khartoum, Sudan. AP Photo/Marwan Ali A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel, following a small boat incident in the Channel. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Arianespace’s Ariane 5 rocket with NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope onboard, lifts off, at Europe’s Spaceport, the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. ESA-CNES-ARIANESPACE via AP Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier News team News White Christmas confirmed following snowfall in the north-east December 25 2021 News Jason Leitch: Fourth vaccine dose will ‘probably’ be needed ‘in next few years’ December 24 2021 News WATCH: Kinross woman with Covid receives ‘groundbreaking’ new treatment December 24 2021 More from The Courier 5 tips to get the best deals on Boxing Day White Christmas confirmed following snowfall in the north-east Dom Thomas recovery timeline revealed following Dunfermline talisman’s surgery Arbroath half-term report card: Table-topping Lichties’ campaign to Christmas graded – and how they could improve Crieff Hydro: Perthshire hotel offers free stays to more than 100 carers Firefighters tackle Fife chip shop blaze