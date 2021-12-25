Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Saturday’s news in pictures, 25th of December

By Louis Delbarre
December 25 2021, 4.35pm
Patrick Corkery wears a santa hat and beard as waves crash over him during a Christmas Day dip at Sandy Cover near Dublin. Picture date: Saturday December 25, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER ChristmasSwim. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

Patrick Corkery wears a santa hat and beard as waves crash over him during a Christmas Day dip at Sandy Cover near Dublin. Niall Carson/PA Wire
Junior doctor Tom Ballas looks into the room of a patient as doctors and nurses share a Christmas meal together in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at la Timone hospital in Marseille. AP Photo/Daniel Cole
:A man wearing a Father Frost (Russian Santa Claus) costume carries a SUP board by the Ob River in Russia. Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
A child is silhouetted on the television screen of her home in Larbert as she watches Queen Elizabeth II give her annual Christmas broadcast from Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Swiss Guards line up in front of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican. AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia
A man dressed as Santa Clause greets people inside Holy Family Catholic Church in Srinagar, Indian Administered Kashmir. Photo by Muzamil Mattoo/NurPhoto
People chant slogans during a protest to denounce the October military coup, in Khartoum, Sudan. AP Photo/Marwan Ali
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel, following a small boat incident in the Channel. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Arianespace’s Ariane 5 rocket with NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope onboard, lifts off, at Europe’s Spaceport, the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. ESA-CNES-ARIANESPACE via AP

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier