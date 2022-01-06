Scotland records one million Covid cases since start of pandemic

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scotland has now recorded more than one million positive Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Since early 2020, 1,010,660 positive cases have been registered across the country.

The figures relate to the number of positive cases rather than the number of individuals who have tested positive, with some reporting catching the virus more than once.

The milestone has been reached as 11,360 new daily positive cases have been recorded – a drop of nearly 5,000 from the previous day.

That includes hundreds more across Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth and Kinross.

The number of deaths among patients who have recently tested positive for Covid-19 has risen by 18.

One of those was in Fife and another was in Perthshire.

Meanwhile the number of people in hospital with the virus continues to rise.

A total of 1,267 people receiving hospital treatment have tested positive in the last 28 days, a rise of 44, while 43 patients in intensive care have the virus – one more than Wednesday.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “The past two years have undoubtedly been some of the toughest this country has faced in peacetime and as we hit the one millionth confirmed Covid-19 case in Scotland, it is important to acknowledge the huge toll the pandemic has had on us all.

“We have all been affected by the Covid crisis in some way or another and my thoughts remain with everyone who has lost a loved one.

The immense pressure the virus has put on our NHS cannot be underestimated” Health Secretary Humza Yousaf

“The immense pressure the virus has also put on our NHS cannot be understated and I’d like thank every single person across our health and social care sectors who have worked so hard to look after us.

“As we continue to navigate our way through the pandemic, all of us can play a part in helping to keep everyone safe by getting vaccinated.

“I would urge anyone who is eligible to get their vaccines and boosters as soon as possible, it really could save your life.”

Cut to self-isolation period for positive cases

On Wednesday, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that the self-isolation period is being cut from ten days to seven days in Scotland, for those who have no fever and record two negative lateral flow tests.

The first test must be taken no earlier than day six of testing positive for coronavirus and the second must be at taken at least 24 hours later.

Meanwhile anyone who tests positive with a lateral flow test no longer needs to book a PCR to confirm they have the virus.

On Monday, daily case numbers peaked at 20,217 – the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.