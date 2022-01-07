Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
COURIER OPINION: Astonishing dossier about Dundee bar bosses is real concern to public who frequent their venues

By The Courier
January 7 2022, 6.56pm Updated: January 7 2022, 7.01pm
The accusations, by both past and present members of staff, have been denied by company bosses.

It is not unusual for one or two disaffected staff members to air their grievances against an employer, especially after they have left that place of work.

But it is far from ordinary for dozens of current and former staff members to stand up and speak out with a single voice about their experience in a place of work.

Yet that is the situation that one of Dundee’s top pub companies is now facing.

In a rather spectacular fashion the whistle has been blown, with staff making a litany of allegations in a seven-page letter of grievance addressed to the senior managers of Macmerry 300 Limited and Abandon Ship Ltd.

The claims cover everything from serious Covid protocol breaches – most recently over the key festive period – and health and safety code violations to the personal safety of members of staff in the workplace.

It is an astonishing dossier and one that will be of real concern to members of public who frequent the bars and venues named.

Claims refuted

But it is important to note that the grievance letter does not establish the validity of the allegations.

They are strongly refuted by the companies involved and they remain nothing more than unsubstantiated claims at this time – and should be seen as such.

Demand for investigation

But the least the grievance – which is being backed by the hospitality wing of Unite the union – demands is that an exhaustive, independent investigation is carried out into the allegations to determine what the actual truth is.

And if any element is found to have merit, then it is imperative that responsibility is taken by management and the response is swift, strong and communicated openly and transparently.

The hospitality sector has been under enormous pressure during the pandemic.

But that cannot be an excuse or a cover for standards to slip or integrity to be lost.

