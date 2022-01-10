Joel Nouble eyes end of season Gayfield return to collect Arbroath Championship winners’ medal

An error occurred. Please try again.

Departing Arbroath forward Joel Nouble says he’ll be back to Gayfield to collect his medal – should the side go on to win the Championship.

The 25-year-old heads back to Livingston after 23 appearances in an impressive loan spell for the Gayfield side.

Nouble’s performances have helped the side reach the top of the Championship with less than half a season to go.

‘I want my medal’

While there are plenty of games to play and the chasing pack strengthen their squads, the Englishman is still hopeful Dick Campbell and his team can pull off the unthinkable.

And he’d love to return to the club to collect a league winners’ medal for his role.

“I told them I want to come at the end of the season and get my medal,” he joked.

“It’s probably going to be one of the tightest title races in a while.

“I’m going to watch out for every result.”

Nouble now hopes to break into the Lions’ first team and make an impact in the Premiership.

Special thanks to fans

Although he’s leaving the Angus coast behind, he says he won’t forget the fans who have made the experience special for him.

The Gayfield faithful have really taken to their star man after he spent time after each game taking pictures and chatting with young supporters.

“The fans have been unbelievable,” he said. “They chant my name in every game.

“For me that’s a bit crazy because I don’t think I’m Messi or anything special.

Good things always come to an end all I can say is thank you, the fans have been unbelievable the love and support they’ve shown, the management couldn’t ask for better people to work under and the players we’ve created a brotherhood I’ve loved every second thank you @ArbroathFC pic.twitter.com/wYvDYAMSgD — Joel Nouble (@OfficialNoubz) January 8, 2022

“I’m hearing my name chanted, seeing kids with my name on their shirts.

“All I could say to the fans is thank you.

“As I said previously, I’m an Arbroath fan for life, so this won’t be the last they’ll see of me.”

Favourite moment

Nouble’s spell at the Lichties may not have had the fairytale ending all had hoped for, but he still leaves the side at the top of the division.

It was his involvement in the win over Morton that sent the side top that he will cherish as his favourite moment in a maroon jersey.

“I didn’t even know we’d gone top and the fans were chanting ‘we’re top of the league’.

“Up to that point we were always in or around it. When we went top that was probably my favourite moment.

“Saturday was bittersweet. We’re still top, so that is a positive. They couldn’t be in a better position, but it’s a sad day at the same time.”