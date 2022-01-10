Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joel Nouble eyes end of season Gayfield return to collect Arbroath Championship winners’ medal

By Scott Lorimer
January 10 2022, 8.00am
Joel Nouble hopes to return to Gayfield in the summer to collect a winners' medal for his part in Arbroath's Championship season.
Departing Arbroath forward Joel Nouble says he’ll be back to Gayfield to collect his medal – should the side go on to win the Championship.

The 25-year-old heads back to Livingston after 23 appearances in an impressive loan spell for the Gayfield side.

Nouble’s performances have helped the side reach the top of the Championship with less than half a season to go.

‘I want my medal’

While there are plenty of games to play and the chasing pack strengthen their squads, the Englishman is still hopeful Dick Campbell and his team can pull off the unthinkable.

And he’d love to return to the club to collect a league winners’ medal for his role.

“I told them I want to come at the end of the season and get my medal,” he joked.

“It’s probably going to be one of the tightest title races in a while.

“I’m going to watch out for every result.”

Nouble now hopes to break into the Lions’ first team and make an impact in the Premiership.

Special thanks to fans

Although he’s leaving the Angus coast behind, he says he won’t forget the fans who have made the experience special for him.

The Gayfield faithful have really taken to their star man after he spent time after each game taking pictures and chatting with young supporters.

“The fans have been unbelievable,” he said. “They chant my name in every game.

“For me that’s a bit crazy because I don’t think I’m Messi or anything special.

“I’m hearing my name chanted, seeing kids with my name on their shirts.

“All I could say to the fans is thank you.

“As I said previously, I’m an Arbroath fan for life, so this won’t be the last they’ll see of me.”

Favourite moment

Nouble’s spell at the Lichties may not have had the fairytale ending all had hoped for, but he still leaves the side at the top of the division.

It was his involvement in the win over Morton that sent the side top that he will cherish as his favourite moment in a maroon jersey.

“I didn’t even know we’d gone top and the fans were chanting ‘we’re top of the league’.

“Up to that point we were always in or around it. When we went top that was probably my favourite moment.

“Saturday was bittersweet. We’re still top, so that is a positive. They couldn’t be in a better position, but it’s a sad day at the same time.”

4 talking points as Arbroath’s unbeaten run comes to a halt against Ayr United

