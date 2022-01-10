Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Palm trees, a luxury pet bed and a dog named Sean – 20 strange items left in Tayside and Fife Travelodges

By Matteo Bell
January 10 2022, 4.33pm Updated: January 10 2022, 5.20pm
Items left behind at Travelodge hotels in Tayside and Fife
Items left behind at Travelodge hotels.

A pair of palm trees, a Louis Vuitton pet bed and a Scottish Terrier are among the strangest items left at Tayside and Fife Travelodges last year.

The hotel giant has listed a range of weird and wonderful belongings left at their local branches.

Other forgotten items include a Vera Wang wedding dress – likely to be worth thousands of pounds – which was left in a room at Dundee Strathmore Central Travelodge and a treasure map, which was forgotten in Glenrothes.

Full list of strange items

The full list was published on Monday, following the hotel chain’s 2021 lost and found audit.

It includes:

  • A Vera Wang wedding dress
  • A vintage record player
  • A pair of palm trees
  • A Tiffany engagement ring
A Vera Wang dress.
A Vera Wang dress. Photo by Louis Lanzano/AP/Shutterstock
  • A set of Toby jugs
  • A Louis Vuitton pet bed
  • A treasure map
  • A tartan printed sari
  • A Scottish terrier called Sean
  • A children’s Rolls Royce
  • Bespoke tartan fabric
  • An old framed map of Perth
  • A Chinese lucky cat
  • A collection of handwritten poems
  • A personalised writing set
Lucky cats toys.
Lucky cats toys.
  • A Fortnum & Mason hamper
  • A model of Edinburgh castle
  • A dolls house
  • A scrap book of Scottish celebrities
  • A 5ft Nessie cuddly toy

Due to a large demand for staycations in the UK this year, Travelodge hotels across the country saw a huge boom in forgotten items.

‘Valuable possessions are easily forgotten’

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said: “In 2021 we welcomed back millions of customers to our 582 UK Travelodge hotels including our properties in Dundee and Perth, and we saw a significant increase in bookings.

“This has led to a range of interesting items being left behind by our customers across our UK hotels.

A vintage record player was among items left behind.
A vintage record player was among items left behind.

“This year’s lost and found audit includes a rise in holiday themed items, wedding props, precious sentimental items, smart gadgets and more.

“This includes a pair of palm trees, a treasure map and a scrap book of Scottish celebrities.

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”

