Palm trees, a luxury pet bed and a dog named Sean – 20 strange items left in Tayside and Fife Travelodges

An error occurred. Please try again.

A pair of palm trees, a Louis Vuitton pet bed and a Scottish Terrier are among the strangest items left at Tayside and Fife Travelodges last year.

The hotel giant has listed a range of weird and wonderful belongings left at their local branches.

Other forgotten items include a Vera Wang wedding dress – likely to be worth thousands of pounds – which was left in a room at Dundee Strathmore Central Travelodge and a treasure map, which was forgotten in Glenrothes.

Full list of strange items

The full list was published on Monday, following the hotel chain’s 2021 lost and found audit.

It includes:

A Vera Wang wedding dress

A vintage record player

A pair of palm trees

A Tiffany engagement ring

A set of Toby jugs

A Louis Vuitton pet bed

A treasure map

A tartan printed sari

A Scottish terrier called Sean

A children’s Rolls Royce

Bespoke tartan fabric

An old framed map of Perth

A Chinese lucky cat

A collection of handwritten poems

A personalised writing set

A Fortnum & Mason hamper

A model of Edinburgh castle

A dolls house

A scrap book of Scottish celebrities

A 5ft Nessie cuddly toy

Due to a large demand for staycations in the UK this year, Travelodge hotels across the country saw a huge boom in forgotten items.

‘Valuable possessions are easily forgotten’

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said: “In 2021 we welcomed back millions of customers to our 582 UK Travelodge hotels including our properties in Dundee and Perth, and we saw a significant increase in bookings.

“This has led to a range of interesting items being left behind by our customers across our UK hotels.

“This year’s lost and found audit includes a rise in holiday themed items, wedding props, precious sentimental items, smart gadgets and more.

“This includes a pair of palm trees, a treasure map and a scrap book of Scottish celebrities.

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”