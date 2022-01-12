Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Virgin internet and TV outages in Dundee, Perth and Fife

By Emma Duncan
January 12 2022, 4.24pm Updated: January 12 2022, 9.13pm
Virgin customers are currently experiencing problems with their internet and television

Virgin Media customers in Tayside and Fife were left without internet or television.

Hundreds of reports of outages were made on Wednesday, according to Down Detector.

Another website, which is not run by Virgin, said the fault mostly affected TV and Internet but some reports of phone problems were also made.

Swathes of Dundee, Perth, Glenrothes, Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy were among many areas across Scotland that experienced problems.

Where has been affected?

In Dundee, issues were reported in DD1, DD2, DD3, DD4 and DD5.

PH1 and PH2 postcodes in Perth were also affected, as well as Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline in Fife.

The worst-hit postcodes in Fife were KY1, KY2, KY6, KY7, KY11 and KY12.

A spokeswoman for Virgin Media said only Perth was affected in a brief outage but a  website that reports service problems also showed issues in Dundee.

Virgin services were down in Dundee and Perth, as shown here. Pic: istheservicedown.co.uk

Various parts of Fife were also affected.

Fife was also affected. Pic: istheservicedown.co.uk

The Virgin Media spokeswoman said: “There was an issue earlier on Wednesday that briefly affected broadband services for a very small number of customers in the Perth area.

“The issue was quickly resolved, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

