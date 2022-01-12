Large part of Fife experiences power cut

Residents across Fife were left without power for several hours on Wednesday night.
A large part of the county was affected, from Dunfermline to Newburgh and Cupar.
Residents were first made aware of the outage at about 9pm.
Who is affected?
SP Energy Networks listed a number of postcode areas that were affected.
They were:
- KY1 – includes part of Kirkcaldy town centre
- KY6 – includes Leslie and part of Glenrothes
- KY7 – includes Glenrothes town centre, Markinch, Balbirnie and Balgonie
- KY12 – includes part of Dunfermline, Crossford, Culross and Hill End
- KY14 – includes Auchtermuchty, Strathmiglo and Newburgh
- KY15 – includes Cupar and Falkland
SP Energy Networks said it had no advance warning of the power cut and only became aware of it at 8.54pm.
The energy provider has been asked how long the outage lasted.
Emergency response underway
SP Energy Network’s control centre had been attempting to reset the network remotely to restore power in stages.
Its emergency response team eventually managed to identify and repair the fault.