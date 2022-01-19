Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Covid-related deaths in Scotland rise by 60 in a week

By Emma Duncan
January 19 2022, 4.21pm Updated: January 19 2022, 4.44pm
covid dundee million cases scotland
More Covid-related deaths were recorded in Scotland last week.

The number of deaths in Scotland linked to Covid-19 has risen by 60 in a week, new data shows.

A total of 132 deaths were registered between January 10 and 16 where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

Part of the rise is being put down to registrars catching up on a backlog from the festive period, but National Records of Scotland says this does not account for all of it – with the average deaths per day more than doubling since mid-December.

It comes despite the first minister confirming on Tuesday that the peak of Omicron is now believed to have passed.

What does the latest weekly data tell us?

  • Of the 132 deaths registered last week involving coronavirus, 91 were aged 75 or older, 21 were aged 65-74 and 20 were under 65.
  • 63 of the 132 people who died with Covid-19 were female and 69 were male.
  • 25 of the 32 council areas in Scotland had at least one death – the highest being in North Lanarkshire were 14 were registered.
  • 77 of the deaths were in hospital, 45 in care homes and 10 at home or a non-institutional setting.
The number of Scots whose deaths involve Covid-19 increased by 60 in a week.

Since the start of the pandemic, 93% of people whose death involved Covid-19 (11,326 people) have had at least one pre-existing condition.

The most common among these has been dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Meanwhile, there have been six deaths in Scotland in which an adverse effect of getting vaccinated against Covid-19 was an underlying cause, and one death where an adverse effect was mentioned on the death certificate.

A total of 4.4 million people in Scotland have received at least one coronavirus vaccine jab.

An update from NRS stated: “The large increase in deaths this week will be partly due to registrars catching up on a backlog of death registrations following registration office closures over the holiday period.

“However, this does not explain all of the increase. Our analysis of deaths by date of occurrence shows that the number of deaths involving Covid-19 began to increase in mid-December, from a low point of six deaths per day to reach an average of 13 deaths per day in early January.”

Latest daily Covid stats

The latest daily figures from the Scottish Government show that 8,495 new coronavirus cases have been recorded across the country as an overall decline in the number of people testing positive continues.

A total of 29 further deaths have also been recorded among people who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, 1,571 people in hospital have tested positive in the last 28 days, and 44 in intensive care.

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier